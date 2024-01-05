"My Tribal Chief is a workhorse" - WWE Universe reacts to 2024 fun fact about Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe had some hilarious reactions to a fact about Roman Reigns for 2024.

As announced on WWE.com, Reigns will be appearing on the first episode of SmackDown this year. He will be monitoring the triple threat match that will determine the challenge for his Undisputed WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble later this month.

Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles will battle it out in the special edition of the blue brand called New Year's Revolution. The trio have their own history with The Tribal Chief, and they want to get their hands on him at any cost.

Wrestle Features then jokingly posted on X that Reigns would have been on every episode of SmackDown in 2024 after tonight's episode. The page then claimed that they support the "full-time" World Champion.

The wrestling page was clearly being tongue-in-cheek and some fans had a good laugh while the joke went over some heads. One fan shared a hilarious reaction:

"My Tribal chief is a workhorse."

Another fan wrote:

"That's my Tribal Chief."

This fan is in shock:

"It's the 3rd smackdown in a row he appears. I can't believe it."

Here are other memes and reactions to the post:

Roman Reigns remained the top attraction for WWE in 2023 despite barely making any television appearances. Reigns also wrestled just 11 times this year, but all were in the main event of the biggest Premium Live Events of the company.

The Rock sends message to Roman Reigns on WWE RAW Day 1

After dispatching Jinder Mahal on WWE RAW Day 1 in San Diego last Monday, The Rock sent a message to Roman Reigns. The People's Champion teased about going after Reigns' position as the Head of the Table:

"When The Rock goes out to get something to eat tonight, in San Diego, should The Rock sit in a booth? or should The Rock sit at the bar? Yeah, The Rock loves the bar too. Or should The Rock sit at the head of the table?" The Rock said. [0:01 - 0:37]

It's unclear if and when The Rock will wrestle Reigns. The majority of fans are expecting Cody Rhodes to finish his story and end Reigns' dominance at WrestleMania 40. However, The Rock's tease meant that a match could happen at Elimination Chamber or even at WrestleMania.

Who would you rather see face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? The Rock or Cody Rhodes? Share your answers in the comments section below.