Lio Rush on Monday Night RAW

Lio Rush has taken to Twitter to reveal more about his childhood and has disclosed a shocking anecdote surrounding gang initiations and retaliation. It's easy to forget that the Superstars we see on WWE television week-in and week-out are real human beings with incredible histories and this certainly is one of them.

When i was 12. A gang tried to recruit me. When i refused they tried to light me on fire. WHILE I was in school. — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 21, 2020

As you can see Rush revealed that a gang tried to recruit him at the tender age of 12 and when he refused they attempted to light him on fire while he was at school. He doesn't go into further detail about the specifics of the incident.

This revelation came about when Rush decided to start telling his Twitter followers some incidents about his past. Other revelations from the former WWE Superstar include the fact he auditioned for Corey In The House, he ran away from home at the age of 13 and at the age of 15, he owned 27 dogs at the same time.

When i was 15 i had 27 dogs........ at once. — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 21, 2020

Lio Rush released from WWE

It's certainly fascinating finding out more about Lio Rush's past, especially as his future is very much up in the air following the Superstar's release from WWE due to the recent Coronavirus related layoffs.

Rush is an incredibly talented performer both in the ring and outside of it and he's just released an album. Unfortunately Rush's post-WWE antics are garnering as much, if not more, controversy than they did while he was with the company as he's currently involved in a public spat with WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

Lio Rush's future as a wrestler is very much up in the air given his shift in focus towards music but we here at Sportskeeda wish him all the best for his future endeavors and secretly hope that wrestling will feature significantly in whatever they are as he's simply too good to give it up.

