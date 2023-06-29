“Nah, release him he sucks,” “Prefer a release” – WWE fans are done with former champion; want him fired right now

WWE fans are not happy with a champion right now and have even called for him to get released immediately. Matt Riddle, who's not having his best run in the company, is clearly suffering from the lack of team RK-Bro, with Randy Orton on the shelf. Some fans have made their opinion about him quite vocal on Twitter.

Riddle has been in a feud with Imperium for some time now. The star has been trying to gain the advantage, but instead, Gunther assaulted and hurt his ankle, injuring him. While The Original Bro has secured some wins, fans have been more on the side of Imperium, even though they are established heels.

The shoeless star's babyface persona has taken a hit since Randy Orton, his former partner, was injured. As part of RK-Bro, Riddle was far more popular, and his antics were mostly well-received by the viewers, who were intrigued to see how Orton would react to him.

Now though, they have turned against Riddle. When a fan posted a question on Twitter asking whether they felt it was time to finally turn the star heel, quite a few answers said that it was time for WWE to let him go.

While a few were fascinated by the idea of a heel Riddle, and still others wanted him to stay neutral, an alarming number of fans said that they'd prefer WWE release the superstar.

Clearly, he's not the most beloved of the fans at the moment, with one even saying that he thought that Riddle was already a heel and that he hated the superstar.

For the moment, Riddle remains a face, but fans will be waiting to see if WWE changes up his presentation on TV in the coming weeks or months.

Matt Riddle was not happy after Gunther attacked him on WWE RAW

Although he beat Ludwig Kaiser on RAW recently, Riddle was not able to celebrate as he was taken down by the Imperium leader. Gunther, who was upset about The Original Bro injuring Giovanni Vinci, took his anger out on his rival's ankle, looking to hurt the star.

Riddle also issued a statement on Twitter about it.

"I’m going to make you pay for everything you’ve done to me and I’m going to take my pound of flesh from you Gunther!!!! I’m gonna make you hurt!!!!"

The feud has certainly heated up a lot in recent weeks.

