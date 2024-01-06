Naomi, Chelsea Green, and more stars react to former WWE Superstar's deeply personal update

Naomi, Chelsea Green, and many more stars have reacted to a former WWE Superstar's deeply personal update.

Deonna Purrazzo debuted with All Elite Wrestling this past Wednesday night on Dynamite. The popular star had spent the past several years in Impact Wrestling and also spent some time in WWE before that but never captured a title with the promotion. She is a three-time Impact Knockouts Champion and has established herself as a star over the years on the independent wrestling scene as well.

Following her AEW debut, Purrazzo shared an image on Instagram with her husband, Steve Maclin, while backstage at Dynamite this past Wednesday night at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. She noted that home is where the heart is and was excited to debut in front of her family in her hometown.

"Home is where my heart is. ❤️ My debut, my hometown, my husband, my parents. I think I’ll live on cloud 9 forever," she wrote.

Naomi, Chelsea Green, Jade Cargill, Maxxine Dupri, Indi Hartwell, and many more WWE stars reacted to Purrazzo's message, and you can check out some of the reactions in the image below.

Former WWE star Deonna Purrazzo wants to change women's wrestling for the better

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo recently disclosed that changing women's wrestling for the better is her "life's work."

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam earlier this year, former WWE Superstar Deonna Purrazzo stated that she has wanted to change women's wrestling since she was a child. The Virtuosa added that she tries to get better every time she steps inside the squared circle and will always stay true to herself.

"It's the position I have wanted since I was nine years old when I said I want to be a wrestler and I'm going to change women's wrestling. So there is that pressure from that nine-year-old inside of me that is like, 'live up to everything you've spent your life doing.' This is literally my life's work happening before my eyes. Every time I go out there, I want to look a little bit better. I want to push the envelope in terms of what I wear to the ring. I also want to stay true to myself and who I feel the Virtuosa is," said Purrazzo. [From 5:30 to 5:58]

WWE and AEW are currently in a bidding war for top free agent Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks). It will be interesting to see where The Boss decides to sign in the weeks ahead.

