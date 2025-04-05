  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Naomi
  • Naomi gets attacked by 32-year-old WWE star ahead of her match on SmackDown

Naomi gets attacked by 32-year-old WWE star ahead of her match on SmackDown

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 05, 2025 03:17 GMT
Naomi competed on SmackDown (Image via WWE.com)
Naomi competed on SmackDown this week (Image via WWE.com)

Naomi collided with B-Fab in a singles match on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Before the bout, The Glow was attacked by Jade Cargill on her way to the ring.

Ad

The two stars have been feuding for several weeks now. It all started after the multi-time women's champion got attacked by The Storm at Elimination Chamber for putting the latter on the shelf. Last week on SmackDown, Naomi attacked B-Fab in the ring and at ringside, and Cargill had to make the save. This led to a match between the two stars on the blue brand this week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When Naomi was making her entrance, she was blindsided by Jade Cargill on the stage. She still carried on with the match, however. After the bell rang, B-Fab slammed Naomi on the mat and kicked her in the corner before taking her out with a big boot. She then pounded on The Glow and hit a Uranagi for a two-count.

Naomi nailed B-Fab with a modified kneeling lungblower to win the match. After the bout, she called out Jade Cargill and the two stars got into a brawl again on SmackDown. Securities tried to separate them but they all got wiped out by Cargill.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी