Naomi gets attacked by 32-year-old WWE star ahead of her match on SmackDown

Naomi collided with B-Fab in a singles match on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Before the bout, The Glow was attacked by Jade Cargill on her way to the ring.
The two stars have been feuding for several weeks now. It all started after the multi-time women's champion got attacked by The Storm at Elimination Chamber for putting the latter on the shelf. Last week on SmackDown, Naomi attacked B-Fab in the ring and at ringside, and Cargill had to make the save. This led to a match between the two stars on the blue brand this week.
When Naomi was making her entrance, she was blindsided by Jade Cargill on the stage. She still carried on with the match, however. After the bell rang, B-Fab slammed Naomi on the mat and kicked her in the corner before taking her out with a big boot. She then pounded on The Glow and hit a Uranagi for a two-count.
Naomi nailed B-Fab with a modified kneeling lungblower to win the match. After the bout, she called out Jade Cargill and the two stars got into a brawl again on SmackDown. Securities tried to separate them but they all got wiped out by Cargill.