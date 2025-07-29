Naomi's big plan fails on WWE RAW; loses first match as champion

Naomi competed in her first televised match as Women's World Champion on the latest episode of WWE RAW. She teamed up with The Secret Hervice in an 8-woman tag team match against Rhea Ripley, Nikki Bella, Stephanie Vaquer, and IYO SKY.The champion and Mami started things off. They will clash in a Triple Threat for the title this Sunday, along with The Genius of the Sky. Rhea tried to hit her with a big boot after the bell rang, but the latter ducked and kicked the former Judgment Day member in the midsection. Ripley took down Naomi with a few clotheslines and a facebuster.Chelsea Green got the tag and Rhea Ripley tagged Nikki Bella, who took down Chelsea and planted her with a spinebuster. The Hot Mess tagged Alba Fyre, and IYO SKY, who was also now legal, hit Fyre with a kick and a stomp but got blindsided due to a distraction. The Secret Hervice triple-teamed IYO, and a brawl erupted in the ring.Naomi tried to escape with her title, but her plan failed, as The Genius of the Sky tossed her back into the ring and wiped her out with a missile dropkick. In the end, Stephanie Vaquer planted Chelsea Green with the SVB, and the babyfaces walked out victorious.