  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Naomi
  • Naomi's big plan fails on WWE RAW; loses first match as champion

Naomi's big plan fails on WWE RAW; loses first match as champion

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 29, 2025 06:03 GMT
Naomi competed on RAW (Images via WWE.com)
Naomi competed on RAW (Images via WWE.com)

Naomi competed in her first televised match as Women's World Champion on the latest episode of WWE RAW. She teamed up with The Secret Hervice in an 8-woman tag team match against Rhea Ripley, Nikki Bella, Stephanie Vaquer, and IYO SKY.

Ad

The champion and Mami started things off. They will clash in a Triple Threat for the title this Sunday, along with The Genius of the Sky. Rhea tried to hit her with a big boot after the bell rang, but the latter ducked and kicked the former Judgment Day member in the midsection. Ripley took down Naomi with a few clotheslines and a facebuster.

Chelsea Green got the tag and Rhea Ripley tagged Nikki Bella, who took down Chelsea and planted her with a spinebuster. The Hot Mess tagged Alba Fyre, and IYO SKY, who was also now legal, hit Fyre with a kick and a stomp but got blindsided due to a distraction. The Secret Hervice triple-teamed IYO, and a brawl erupted in the ring.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Naomi tried to escape with her title, but her plan failed, as The Genius of the Sky tossed her back into the ring and wiped her out with a missile dropkick. In the end, Stephanie Vaquer planted Chelsea Green with the SVB, and the babyfaces walked out victorious.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications