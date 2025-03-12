Naomi sends a 1-word message to Bianca Belair after her heel turn in WWE

Jade Cargill has been at loggerheads with Naomi following her return to WWE earlier this month. The two stars have taken their feud to social media as well, and in one of the recent posts, The Glow has sent an interesting message to Bianca Belair.

Cargill made a blockbuster appearance at Elimination Chamber and immediately destroyed Naomi, her rumored mystery attacker at the time. After being confronted by Belair on SmackDown last week, the real-life Bloodline member finally revealed that she was indeed the mastermind behind the whole plot. Cargill put Naomi down once again on the blue brand.

Amid the ongoing saga, Naomi has found support from her father-in-law, Rikishi. However, Jade Cargill wasn't a fan of the WWE legend's words and threatened to decimate Naomi. The Glow continued to poke Cargill, leading to the former AEW star sending a non-PG message to both real-life Bloodline members.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Naomi recently sent a one-word message to Bianca Belair, seemingly highlighting The Storm's dark side to The EST of WWE.

".@BiancaBelairWWE! See!" wrote Naomi.

Check out the former women's champion's post HERE:

WWE veteran was surprised by Naomi's confession on SmackDown

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown Live, Dutch Mantell said he didn't expect Naomi to spill the beans about the whole incident surrounding Jade Cargill.

However, Mantell seemed pleased by the explanation given by The Glow for her actions in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

"You know, it did surprise me when she (Naomi) said yeah, 'I did it.' I thought she was going to say, 'I didn't do it. I didn't do it all. Tell me the truth.' I thought they were going to milk that a little bit. But she came out, and she said, 'Okay, I did it.' But she gave a reason. She gave a reason because she thought she (Jade) was in the way of her (Naomi) and Bianca, which kind of makes sense, and she didn't want to accept the thought she was between them, which gives a little bit of a reason why she did it." [From 24:46 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what twists and turns unfold in the Jade Cargill-Naomi-Bianca Belair storyline in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 41.

