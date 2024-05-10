Natalya believes WWE stars should pay her royalties for using one-syllable word

Natalya is a popular name among the WWE Universe, especially the online fanbase. Aside from being an exceptional in-ring worker, she is also known for memes and jokes on the internet and for her frequent use of the word "b*tch" in promos and matches.

This was especially notable during the pandemic era, when WWE Superstars were clearly audible owing to there being no fans in attendance at the Performance Center.

She has openly spoken about this in the past, admitting to being one of the worst trash talkers in the business. Natalya has joked that she only knows this one-syllable word, and it often comes out of her mouth.

On X recently, when a fan suggested that other wrestlers should give Natalya royalties for using the word "b*tch," the veteran jokingly agreed:

"Facts lol," wrote Natalya.

Check out her tweet here.

Expand Tweet

The veteran even takes pride in using the word, taking full ownership of it. Natalya used to call her opponents "b*tch" long before the pandemic.

Natalya on trash-talking during the pandemic on WWE programming

When COVID-19 affected the entire world, WWE continued broadcasting with no fans at the Performance Center. As it turns out, Vince McMahon demanded that wrestlers should "put the bad mouth" on opponents in order to add some audio to their matches.

Natalya found this change of having no fans in attendance to be detrimental in the entertainment value of these matches. Nevertheless, she followed the instructions on television:

"When we're performing, we're performing for no fans, you don't realize that now we actually have to talk, we have to do a monologue in the ring because we don't have -- we have Performance Center students there now -- but we didn't have anyone. You're just wrestling and remembering what you had for the match, but you also have to be really vocal. I remember wrestling Liv Morgan at WrestleMania and being like, 'I have to do the match but also talk a bunch of smack to her,' and the only word that I know is 'b*tch.' I said 'b*tch' like 12 times," joked Natalya. [H/T: Fightful]

Check out a compilation of Natalya using the word here.

Natalya recently fell on Monday Night RAW to the newest member of the roster, Iyo Sky. The Japanese star will advance to the next round of the Queen of the Ring tourney. Post-show, the veteran broke character to praise the former Women's Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback