“Needs to stop letting Vince medal in scripts” - Fans debate the biggest mistake Triple H has made since taking over creative control

Fans have debated the biggest mistake Triple H has made since he was put in charge of WWE Creative.
After Vince McMahon shockingly retired last year, Triple H was named the Head of Creative. With his new position, he was responsible for all the storylines on RAW and SmackDown. The Game's immediate impact was felt with all the changes he made across the company. Several WWE Superstars who were once fired, like Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt, all found themselves back in the company.
The storylines produced each week were also different, with The Bloodline storyline being one of the best in recent memory. While there have many positives regarding The Game taking over creative control, there have also been some mistakes that he has made along the way.
Many fans have taken to Twitter to debate Hunter's biggest mistake since taking over WWE creative with Public Enemies, recalling Austin Theory's failed Money in the Bank cash-in on the US Title as one of his biggest mistakes.
Check out some of the reactions below:
One fan hinted that Hunter should've done a better job in booking the women's division.
Another fan pointed out that he has nothing with the rehired talent.
Triple H gave Matt Hardy a chance to explore his Broken Matt gimmick in NXT
The Broken Matt Hardy gimmick was one of the hottest ones when he signed with the WWE. However, he wasn't initially allowed to use his gimmick on television until later in his run. Hardy eventually left the company in 2020 to join AEW.
During a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Matt Hardy recalled how Triple H offered him the chance to explore his Broken Matt gimmick in NXT.
"So that opportunity opened up at AEW to be able to do it, and also Triple H gave me a very generous offer to wrestle in NXT and do some my Broken Matt. Maybe give me a little bit of a stable, and then still be able to supplement that by being a backstage producer with WWE." [H/T Daily Mail]
Hardy continued:
"If it would have been the era where a Triple H was in charge, I could have ended up saying then, maybe. But it was the right call for me to leave and step out to AEW." [H/T Daily Mail]
The Game is getting a lot of things right with his new position, and it will be interesting to see how this will benefit the company in the long run.
What do you think of Hunter in charge of WWE Creative? Sound off in the comments section below.