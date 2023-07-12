“Needs to stop letting Vince medal in scripts” - Fans debate the biggest mistake Triple H has made since taking over creative control

Fans have debated the biggest mistake Triple H has made since he was put in charge of WWE Creative.

After Vince McMahon shockingly retired last year, Triple H was named the Head of Creative. With his new position, he was responsible for all the storylines on RAW and SmackDown. The Game's immediate impact was felt with all the changes he made across the company. Several WWE Superstars who were once fired, like Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt, all found themselves back in the company.

The storylines produced each week were also different, with The Bloodline storyline being one of the best in recent memory. While there have many positives regarding The Game taking over creative control, there have also been some mistakes that he has made along the way.

Public Enemies @TheEnemiesPE3 Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle In the year since Triple H has become head of WWE's creative (If you ignore the Vince McMahon in the shadows) what's the biggest mistake he's made, in your opinion? In the year since Triple H has become head of WWE's creative (If you ignore the Vince McMahon in the shadows) what's the biggest mistake he's made, in your opinion? https://t.co/G0n6ClVFyj Austin Theory having a failed Money In The Bank cash in on the US Title is definitely up there twitter.com/justtalkwrestl… Austin Theory having a failed Money In The Bank cash in on the US Title is definitely up there twitter.com/justtalkwrestl…

Many fans have taken to Twitter to debate Hunter's biggest mistake since taking over WWE creative with Public Enemies, recalling Austin Theory's failed Money in the Bank cash-in on the US Title as one of his biggest mistakes.

𝓓𝓪𝓿𝓮 𝓜𝓲𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓻✪ @darkenzoul @TheEnemiesPE3 Needs to stop letting Vince medal in scripts . Ratings seam to drop when Vince is changing crap @TheEnemiesPE3 Needs to stop letting Vince medal in scripts . Ratings seam to drop when Vince is changing crap

Drip Zoro🗝️🗝️🗝️ @DripMystic @TheEnemiesPE3 Liv “winning” against Ronda at summerslam and then bragging about it @TheEnemiesPE3 Liv “winning” against Ronda at summerslam and then bragging about it

Chris HalfBroke @ChrisHalfBroke @TheEnemiesPE3 This was the right decision. Especially compared to Viking Raiders, Hit Row, the mess that became of Damage Ctrl. Those have been some of his whiffs. Theory needed the reset after Vince messed up by putting the MITB on him the way he did in the first place. @TheEnemiesPE3 This was the right decision. Especially compared to Viking Raiders, Hit Row, the mess that became of Damage Ctrl. Those have been some of his whiffs. Theory needed the reset after Vince messed up by putting the MITB on him the way he did in the first place.

One fan hinted that Hunter should've done a better job in booking the women's division.

Flizz @Fly_Flizzy @TheEnemiesPE3 That’s right next to the women’s division. Him of all ppl should be doing right by them 🤦🏾‍♂️ @TheEnemiesPE3 That’s right next to the women’s division. Him of all ppl should be doing right by them 🤦🏾‍♂️

Another fan pointed out that he has nothing with the rehired talent.

Blaine ThatGuy @TryEatingAHat @TheEnemiesPE3 All of the talent he rehired and has done almost zip with them. @TheEnemiesPE3 All of the talent he rehired and has done almost zip with them.

Triple H gave Matt Hardy a chance to explore his Broken Matt gimmick in NXT

The Broken Matt Hardy gimmick was one of the hottest ones when he signed with the WWE. However, he wasn't initially allowed to use his gimmick on television until later in his run. Hardy eventually left the company in 2020 to join AEW.

During a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Matt Hardy recalled how Triple H offered him the chance to explore his Broken Matt gimmick in NXT.

"So that opportunity opened up at AEW to be able to do it, and also Triple H gave me a very generous offer to wrestle in NXT and do some my Broken Matt. Maybe give me a little bit of a stable, and then still be able to supplement that by being a backstage producer with WWE." [H/T Daily Mail]

Hardy continued:

"If it would have been the era where a Triple H was in charge, I could have ended up saying then, maybe. But it was the right call for me to leave and step out to AEW." [H/T Daily Mail]

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND #HouseHardy after a 9 hour Dollywood sprint of rollercoasters & rides in the heat of the summer. Yesterday was a terrific day! #HouseHardy after a 9 hour Dollywood sprint of rollercoasters & rides in the heat of the summer. Yesterday was a terrific day! https://t.co/8hAXAfPZBD

The Game is getting a lot of things right with his new position, and it will be interesting to see how this will benefit the company in the long run.

What do you think of Hunter in charge of WWE Creative? Sound off in the comments section below.

