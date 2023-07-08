"Never had a 5 star match", "Goat vs Mid?" - WWE Universe mocks 15-time champion after being compared to Seth Rollins

The WWE Universe has reacted to a tweet suggesting that Dana Brooke is better than Seth Rollins.

Brooke is a former 24/7 Champion and recently returned to NXT. She was in action against Cora Jade at NXT Gold Rush before returning to RAW for a Tag Team Turmoil Match.

A Twitter user recently compared Brooke to the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion. In response, the WWE Universe mocked the female superstar. One Twitter user even questioned if Brooke ever wrestled at a WWE premium live event.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

tidalwave @tidalwave848 jay @TOXlCATTRACTlON If we’re being honest If we’re being honest https://t.co/MaTlxOlJM3 If you put a gun to my head and ask me Dana Brookes most memorable moment then I’d ask them to shoot me twitter.com/toxlcattractlo… If you put a gun to my head and ask me Dana Brookes most memorable moment then I’d ask them to shoot me twitter.com/toxlcattractlo…

Young Chove 15 @YoungChove2015 @TOXlCATTRACTlON You funny you know that. Ain't no way she > Seth. She had her chance when she left Charlotte in 2016. But flopped @TOXlCATTRACTlON You funny you know that. Ain't no way she > Seth. She had her chance when she left Charlotte in 2016. But flopped

Brooke is a 15-time 24/7 Champion. However, the title was retired after Triple H took over the creative team. The 34-year-old star is yet to win any other championship in the company but she is often regarded by many as one of the hardest-working superstars.

Vince Russo doesn't believe Seth Rollins' rivalry with Cody Rhodes is a great storyline

Vince Russo recently discussed Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes' rivalry. The two men once again crossed paths on this week's Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that the Rollins-Rhodes rivalry isn't even close to Shawn Michaels' feud with Bret Hart. He said:

"Bro, please. No, Seth vs. Cody is not Bret vs. Shawn. Not even close. I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt, The Bloodline is the top ten storyline even though I think I could rattle off ten storylines over the course of history that’s better, but I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt. Seth, please, not even close, not even in the same conversation."

Following Rhodes' return to WWE, his first opponent was Rollins, whom he beat at WrestleMania 39.

Continuing on the same subject, Russo said:

"Like seriously, I’m not even gonna entertain that one and you know, you wanna say top ten, I could rattle off the top of my head. Hulk-Andre, we could talk about the Mega Powers, we could talk about Austin-McMahon, we could talk about the NWO. That’s off the top of our heads, not even going back to the Bruno years. You could talk about the Hulk and Sheikh."

Rollins is the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion and is on the back of a successful title defense against Finn Balor at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

What is your opinion on the Dana Brooke-Seth Rollins comparison? Sound off in the comments

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes