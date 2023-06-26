"Never coming back" - Fans believe WWE dodged a bullet by removing 28-year-old star from major event

Many WWE Superstars are preparing for the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Meanwhile, Aliyah recently took to Instagram to reveal that she was supposed to be part of last year’s Money in the Bank but was pulled from the show.

The 28-year-old has been absent from the ring since September 12, 2022. She has been with the company for nearly eight years but hasn’t impressed fans enough to stay in the limelight.

Aliyah did get a run with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez just before Vince McMahon stepped down from his roles in the company. It was a short reign that was the first of her career.

Aliyah recently shared a heartbreaking post about last year’s MITB on her Instagram story. She wrote that she had her gear ready in a box for the Premium Live Event but never got to feature on the show.

A few fans were heartbroken after reading her story, as they believe that the superstar deserved more. However, most wrote that it was the right call by WWE as she was not ready to perform on the big stage.

Check out the reactions below:

Aliyah has been away from the ring for nearly nine months. Surprisingly, the creative team hasn’t found a suitable storyline to bring her back to the screen.

She could return to NXT and get back into major rivalries as her wrestling style suits the brand. She doesn’t seem ready enough for the main roster, and the company could give her another chance to improve herself.

A storyline involving Aliyah was part of a recent WWE lawsuit

WWE has been involved in a lawsuit regarding several backstage issues. One such issue involved a controversial storyline pitch that lead writer Mike Heller made for Aliyah.

Aliyah has been absent from the ring since losing the Women’s Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez to Damage CTRL in September 2022.

The court documents state that a love storyline was pitched for Mansoor and Aliyah, with Angel Garza actively trying to break them up. The storyline was reported to have some controversial aspects to it.

The document stated that Mike Heller pitched a love triangle objectifying and bim**fying Aliyah, with Garza being forward in his efforts to date her, which confused her.

Luckily, the storyline never saw the light of day and was scrapped. It could have caused outrage from the WWE Universe as too many fans wouldn’t have appreciated it.

