"Never ever" - WWE Universe doesn't want to see current superstar's father in Hall of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame is one of the most prestigious halls of fame in the pro-wrestling world. Fans have seen many top superstars and entertainers get honored by being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, many fans do not want to see a 49-year-old star get inducted.

Rey Mysterio is one of the few active superstars who has found his way into the Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, many legendary stars like Triple H, Ric Flair, and Hulk Hogan have been inducted multiple times.

While fans want to see many current and former superstars get the honor, some fans seemingly don’t want to see Santino Marella make it. Marella is a four-time champion who provided great comic relief to fans in the 2000s and 2010s.

While Marella was part of many top storylines throughout his career, fans don’t think he has done enough to get a WWE Hall of Fame induction. A fan asked the question regarding Santino Marella’s potential induction, and a majority of the fans were against it.

Here is how many fans reacted:

Santino Marella worked against some of the biggest names in the company. He won the Intercontinental Championship twice in his career, and the United States Title once. Additionally, he won the WWE Tag Team Championship once alongside Vladimir Kozlov.

Santino Marella's daughter is signed to WWE

Santino Marella’s daughter Bianca Carelli is trying to walk in her father’s footsteps in the wrestling world. She is currently signed to WWE where she performs in NXT as Arianna Grace.

Marella spoke about his daughter’s potential on Refin' It Up. He hoped to see her on the main roster in 2024, and wanted to attend WrestleMania as a father, rather than a superstar.

"I can’t wait to go to WrestleMania with my daughter in a match, and it’s gonna be so much more fun than going to WrestleMania to participate. Just to go as a dad, you know?… I’m hoping she’s called up sometime next year. She’s gonna do well. I’m pretty sure that my lens is objective. It’s not just because she’s my daughter."

Fans can surely hope to see the father-daughter duo work on screen for some time when the opportunity presents itself. The veteran could play his daughter’s manager on-screen, and help her get a good push before she goes her own way.

Do you want to see the four-time champion in the Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comments section below.

