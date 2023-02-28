"Never forget" - Twitter erupts as WWE confirms Finn Balor dream match against old rival after 3 years

WWE Superstar Finn Balor will lock horns with a former rival from his second run in NXT, and fans are excited about the dream match.

Balor shocked everyone in 2019 when he returned to NXT for a second run. He later attacked Johnny Gargano to confirm his heel turn on the former black-and-gold brand. Both superstars were involved in a memorable rivalry, and three years later, they are set to cross paths again on WWE RAW.

The Judgment Day hijacked a backstage interview segment featuring Johnny Gargano on RAW. The latter was talking about his match against Otis when Balor warned Gargano against facing him next week.

Johnny Gargano picked up a win against Otis later in the night. Following the show, he took to Twitter to refer to Balor as a "Prince," reigniting their old rivalry after several years.

WWE fans loved the idea of Finn Balor facing Johnny Gargano, with many labeling it a dream match. Most viewers referred to the two superstars' epic battle at NXT TakeOver: Portland in 2020.

The WWE Universe has already labeled the future match between Balor and Gargano as an "instant banger." Here are some of the best reactions to the epic rematch being made official for next week's RAW:

Finn Balor challenges WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a match at WrestleMania 39

Balor confirmed on this week's RAW that he is far from done with Edge despite losing in the mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber. The former Universal Champion challenged The Rated-R Superstar to a match at WrestleMania Hollywood.

It is worth noting that Finn Balor attacked Edge last week when the latter challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship. The Hall of Famer might return the favor next week when Balor faces Johnny Gargano on RAW. It remains to be seen if Edge will accept The Prince's WrestleMania challenge, potentially setting up the final bout of their long-running feud.

