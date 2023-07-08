"Never trust a tribal je*k," "Complete shock" - WWE fans go crazy over Roman Reigns tricking his cousins on SmackDown

Wrestling fans have gone wild after they witnessed Roman Reigns again throwing dust in the eyes of his cousins, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey), on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

After The Usos emerged victorious at the 2023 Money in the Bank's Bloodline Civil War match, they held the Tribal Court for Reigns tonight on the blue brand. Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman came down to the ring, as the latter served as Reigns' defense counsel for tonight's Tribal Court.

Later, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion appeared and asserted that the Tribal Court is a scam and that his cousins should not forget what he has done for him.

Then, Roman took the Lei off, put it around Jey's neck, and got down to his knees with tears in his eyes. One-half of The Usos fell for the champion's act as he received a massive low blow at the hands of The Tribal Chief.

The segment closed with The Enforcer splashing on Jimmy through the table before he was stretched out to a local medical facility for treatment. However, WWE fans took to Twitter to take shots at Roman Reigns, stating it's impossible for him to change and won't accept his mistakes.

Check out the fan reactions below:

A fan said it was a shock to witness Reigns turning his back on The Usos again after he broke into tears.

Another WWE fan also referred to The Tribal Chief as a "je*k" and said that he should never be trusted.

A fan called out Reigns for his actions on SmackDown.

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

Some fans noted that it was obvious that Reigns would trick his cousins, and Jey should not have trusted him during the Tribal Court on SmackDown.

A fan shared that The Tribal Court for Roman Reigns was a long and pointless segment.

Jey Uso issued a challenge to Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE SmackDown

Since Jimmy Uso was taken to the hospital for medical attention, his twin brother sought revenge on Reigns. In the main event of WWE SmackDown, the champion waited for Jey to join him in the ring.

Who knew one-half of The Usos was going to unleash and lay smack on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa with a steel chair?

Main Event Jey Uso made The Tribal Chief retreat from the ring and took his title in his hand only to challenge him and even the score in a trial by combat at SummerSlam 2023.

Only time will tell if the champion accepts his cousin's challenge for the Biggest Party of the Summer event.

What are your thoughts on Jey challenging Roman Reigns for the title match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes