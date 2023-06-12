"New Bloodline member incoming" - Wild fan speculation rocks Twitter

The Bloodline could get another member as WWE fans are speculating about the arrival of a new member in the Anoa’i family.

Former WWE Superstar Naomi (known as Trinity in Impact Wrestling) recently took to Twitter to post some photos with her husband Jimmy Uso. The photos, and caption, now have several fans speculating that the two are expecting their first child together.

Naomi last competed in WWE in May 2022 before walking out on the 16th of the month. She joined Impact Wrestling in April 2023, months after confirming that she had left WWE.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso was working with The Bloodline for several months before he decided to go against Roman Reigns. He betrayed The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions 2023, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him on SmackDown.

Naomi recently took to Twitter to post a few photos of herself and her husband Jimmy. The photos were accompanied by the following lyrics from Selena’s hit song Dreaming of You:

"Late at night when all the world is sleeping. I stay up and think of you. And I wish on a star. That somewhere you are thinking of me too."

Many fans started speculating that the two stars were expecting their first child together. Naomi did not shoot down the speculations, as she posted a GIF to keep fans guessing.

tsunami 🌊 🧜‍♀️ @NAMIFILMS @TheTrinity_Fatu This is so cuteee when am I going to get a niece or nephew 🤔🫠 @TheTrinity_Fatu This is so cuteee when am I going to get a niece or nephew 🤔🫠 https://t.co/cJxrJWsgnS

Naomi and Jimmy Uso met during their time in WWE. After dating for some time, they were married in Maui on January 16, 2014. Naomi is the stepmother to Jimmy’s two daughters.

Fans have been waiting to hear some personal good news from the couple for some time. Carmella and Alexa Bliss recently revealed that they are expecting their first child. The Glow could enter the list soon if she is indeed expecting her first child with Jimmy Uso.

Naomi reacted to Jimmy Uso betraying Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at WWE Night of Champions

One of the biggest news stories of the year was Sami Zayn’s betrayal of Roman Reigns. However, Jimmy Uso’s betrayal of The Tribal Chief comes a close second on the list.

Jimmy hit Reigns with a Superkick after being frustrated with The Tribal Chief. His actions led to his ouster from The Bloodline soon after.

Following the betrayal, Naomi took to her Instagram story to react to her husband’s actions. She noted that The Bloodline should count their days because Jimmy has had enough.

"Oh, it's a wrap when he gets like this. Count y'all days," wrote the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

The future of The Bloodline hangs in the balance as Jimmy’s brother Jey Uso has a tough decision to make. It will be interesting to see whether he continues working alongside Roman Reigns or joins his brother to reform The Usos outside the faction.

