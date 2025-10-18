New champion crowned! Top WWE name claims Ilja Dragunov doesn't want to face him

  • home icon
By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Oct 18, 2025 16:21 GMT
WWE SmackDown, following Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth, showcased the fallout from the event in Australia, and a new champion was crowned before the end of the night. However, one name in particular thinks Ilja Dragunov doesn't want to face him.

Earlier this year, Fraxiom, aka Nathan Frazer and Axion, signed with the blue brand and made Friday Night SmackDown their new home. The duo has made their mark in the tag team division on the developmental brand, but there was a time when they were working in the singles division.

On the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Ilja Dragunov returned to the company after over a year and won the United States Championship from Sami Zayn when he issued an open challenge. This was Dragunov's first title win on the main roster.

After the show, Nathan Frazer reacted to Ilja Dragunov's win and answered a fan comment where he stated that The Mad Dragon doesn't want to face him following their last encounter on the developmental brand, where Frazer kneed Dragunov in the face.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the new champion on the blue brand.

What's next for Ilja Dragunov on WWE SmackDown?

Last year, Ilja Dragunov and a few names from the developmental brand received their main roster call-up under the new leadership. The Mad Dragon was making waves as a performer on the red brand before he got injured in September 2024 during a live event.

The 32-year-old WWE star kept his recovery under wraps for months and missed several high-profile shows and premium live events. On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, he returned after over a year and immediately won the United States Championship from Sami Zayn.

According to a report from Bodyslam, he might enter a feud with Rusev. However, the report came to light before Dragunov's title win on WWE SmackDown. It'll be interesting to see how the Mad Dragon's reign as champion affects the division in the coming weeks and months.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
