New faction set to debut on RAW tonight (spoiler)

It appears that a new faction is set to debut during tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet was the first to report that tonight's broadcast of RAW will see the debut of a new group on the red brand.

"According to sources, the superstars in the faction are being kept close to the vest by upper brass and will not be immediately revealed."

WWE also confirmed the rumor with the following tweet and article on its website:

https://t.co/wNpELtByip has learned that a new faction is arriving on #WWERaw tonight.



What does this alliance have in store for the red brand? https://t.co/q4qevMklVZ — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2020

"WWE.com has learned that a new faction is arriving on Raw tonight. The Superstars comprising this faction have yet to be revealed, but rumblings around the WWE Performance Center say that the group is out to cause chaos and shake up the organization's structure."

The new group of Superstars is set to "cause chaos" in the world of WWE storylines. They will also attempt to grab WWE officials' attention and management by "any means necessary."

Pro Wrestling Sheet's report also indicates that the group's attempt to cause "chaos" will be WWE's effort to loosen control over the Superstars on the WWE roster and change the way WWE operates. WWE pretty much confirmed all the of details that were provided in the report.

In addition, it has been suggested that the new faction storyline on Monday Night RAW will be specific to WWE and is not intended to reflect anything political in nature.

Shane McMahon returns to Monday Night RAW

In addition to the debut of this new faction on Monday Night RAW, it has been announced that Shane McMahon will be making his return to WWE during tonight's episode.

This will be Shane McMahon's first appearance on WWE television since he was "fired" after losing a ladder match against Kevin Owens during the SmackDown FOX debut 20th-anniversary episode on October 4, 2019.

Since then, Shane McMahon has been used occasionally as an infrequent backstage WWE producer.

Shane McMahon could be seen during the Edge WWE 24 documentary, assisting in the production of the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Asuka seeks retribution

Also tonight on Monday Night RAW, Asuka will look to seek retribution on WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Will @WWEAsuka be out for retribution on @SashaBanksWWE & @itsBayleyWWE tomorrow night on #WWERaw?



Post a gif of what YOU want to see happen! 👀 pic.twitter.com/gbUMfPXfuQ — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2020

This comes after Sasha Banks defeated Asuka last week on RAW to capture the RAW Women's Championship. Sasha Banks defeated Asuka via count-out after Bayley viciously attacked Asuka's Kabuki Warrior Tag Team partner Kairi Sane. However, due to a pre-match stipulation enforced by Stephanie McMahon that the Championship could change hands by count-out or disqualification, The Boss walked away with the gold.

Now that Kairi Sane has departed WWE, will Asuka be able to overcome the numbers of 'Bayley Dos Straps' and 'Two Belts Banks'?