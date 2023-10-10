"New muscle for Judgment Day", "He doesn't need them" - WWE fans react to backstage interaction between Rhea Ripley and 38-year-old star on RAW

Wrestling fans have turned on their thinking hats after The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley was seen interacting with a former WWE Champion on Monday Night RAW.

Drew McIntyre, the star in question, stopped Dominik Mysterio from giving Damian Priest the Money in the Bank contract when he attacked Seth Rollins during RAW's kick-off segment.

This move by the 38-year-old star rubbed Priest in the wrong way as the star expressed his frustration over JD McDonagh in a backstage segment. Mami told Damian Priest to calm down and not let McIntyre live rent-free in his head.

Later during the show, a furious Ricochet approached WWE Official Adam Pearce to discuss his heat with Shinsuke Nakamura. During this segment on TV, Rhea Ripley and Drew McIntyre were seen together interacting about something.

WWE fans were quick enough to assume that The Nightmare was cooking something with The Scottish Warrior.

Check out some fan reactions below:

A fan said that the 38-year-old star would probably be the new muscle guy for The Judgment Day faction, with Damian Priest being kicked out of the group.

One fan said that the former WWE Champion needs The Judgment Day's help, but it will be very interesting if he joins the group.

A user noted that The Archer of Infamy would turn into a babyface if Drew McIntyre joined the stable.

A fan wildly predicted that Rhea Ripley would convince McIntyre to be a new member of The Judgment Day.

One fan jokingly mentioned imagining McIntyre joining The Judgment Day instead of JD McDonagh, who has been trying to be a part of the faction for weeks.

Rhea Ripley reposts Dominik Mysterio's latest post

On the late Eddie Guerrero's birthday occasion, Dom Dom took to social media to pay his respects. The 26-year-old star shared a picture of himself alongside the WWE legend from his childhood.

Well, Mami always has her back for her Latino Heat, as she never shied away from expressing that. Taking to social media, Rhea Ripley reposted Dominik Mysterio's post for Eddie Guerrero.

Check out the screengrab of the post below:

On several occasions on TV, Dom has disrespected his father, Rey Mysterio, claiming he was a dead-beat father and that his actual father was Eddie Guerrero. However, that's all part of the storyline, as the young Mysterio has a lot of respect for his late uncle, as witnessed by his latest Instagram post.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will recruit Drew McIntyre into The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.