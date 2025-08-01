  • home icon
  • New WWE champion officially crowned a day before SummerSlam

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 01, 2025 23:00 GMT
A new champion has been crowned (Image Credits: Katana Chance on Instagram and WWE.com)
WWE has crowned a brand new champion a day before the SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event. The company put its newly introduced title on current superstar Kylie Rae.

Rae is signed to WWE and is a part of WWE's ID program. She performs under the Evolve brand and also makes appearances on the independent circuit. The 32-year-old superstar is no stranger to WWE, as she made her official debut back in 2022 on an episode of Main Event, where she lost to Dana Brooke.

At the GCW Presents WWE ID Showcase, which took place a day before SummerSlam 2025, Rae became the first-ever WWE ID Women's Champion. She defeated Zayda Steel and Zara Zakher in a Triple Threat Match, submitting Steel in the closing moments of the contest. The newly crowned champion herself was shocked by the outcome, as Zakher tried preventing Rae from winning, but was late in making her way back into the ring.

The WWE ID Championships are open to being defended against any independent wrestler. If a non-WWE-ID talent wins the championship, they automatically earn a WWE Independent Developmental contract.

Rae's victory could open the possibility of her facing other talented wrestlers from all across the independent circuit. Truly a historic moment before SummerSlam 2025, and congratulations to Rae.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
