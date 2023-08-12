Newly crowned champion causes controversial finish on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair collided with Asuka in a singles match.

The two stars competed in a triple threat bout at SummerSlam last week involving Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Championship. Belair won the match and the title, but she lost it to IYO SKY a few minutes later after the latter cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.

A singles match between Charlotte Flair and Asuka opened SmackDown this week. The two stars went back and forth in the ring after the bell rang. They took turns shoving each other before trading forearms, and The Queen took her opponent down with a shoulder block.

The 14-time women's champion tried to catch Asuka with her legs, but the latter countered it into a dropkick to the midsection. Later on, Flair went to the top rope and hit the former WWE Women's Champion with a diving crossbody.

Charlotte kept on dominating the match, as she hit a fallaway slam and a handspring lariat for a two count. Flair then hit Asuka with a spear and was about to lock her in the Figure Four, but out came Damage CTRL.

IYO SKY, the new champion, took out both Asuka and Charlotte Flair with a springboard dropkick. As a result, the match ended in a no contest.

What did you think about the match? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee