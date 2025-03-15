Newly-crowned WWE champion sends a message to Triple H following title win after 1526 days

A newly crowned champion has sent a message to Triple H following a shocking title change on WWE SmackDown. This was his first title win in over 1500 days.

This week's edition of SmackDown ended on a shocking note as The Street Profits defeated DIY to win the WWE Tag Team Championship. The duo's last tag title run came back in January 2021, after which they struggled to find their footing in the division. However, the 1526-day wait ended on the blue brand where they got the better of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa after weeks of animosity between the two sides.

Following their title win, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford received a message from Triple H as the WWE CCO congratulated them for becoming new champions. Dawkins replied to The Game with a two-word message:

"Thanks fam!" he posted.

Triple H was criticized for his booking of The Street Profits

Triple H has been running the WWE creative since July 2022 when Vince McMahon initially decided to retire. While the majority of Hunter's booking decisions have sat well with fans, his treatment of the Street Profits was not well received by many.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford's last title run ended on January 8, 2021. The duo was left treading water for a long time and was hardly involved in any notable storyline.

They joined forces with Bobby Lashley in 2023 to form The Pride, but not much came out of that storyline. Eventually, the group disbanded after the former WWE Champion was sidelined, with his contract with the company coming to an end.

However, The Street Profits turned heel last month and have flourished with the new-found attitude. They finally managed to win gold again as they defeated DIY on SmackDown this week. It remains to be seen how their road to WrestleMania pans out after their title win.

