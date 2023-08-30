[NEWS] Former NXT star set to appear in court for multiple charges 

A former NXT and Impact Wrestling star is set to appear in court for multiple charges. Known on NXT as Abbey Laith, real name Kimberly Ann Frankele, was charged with multiple offenses arising from the same incident.

Abbey had a long career on the independent circuit before joining WWE’s developmental brand. On the independent circuit, she was known as one half of her tag team with current AEW wrestler The Bunny. The tag team had success in various promotions, winning titles in SHINE, CZW, Shimmer Wrestling, and many more places.

She even challenged for the NXT Women’s Championship during her time on the brand. After her release from WWE, she moved on to Impact Wrestling before eventually retiring. She had previously talked about her struggles with alcoholism. The former wrestler was arrested in May 2023 in Florida by an officer, P.J. Roberts, after he responded to the call of a vehicle facing the wrong way at an intersection. All the charges against the former wrestler arise out of this incident.

Further details about the arrest emerge

Abbey Laith was a participant in the 2017 Mae Young Classic

According to reports, when the officer tried to get the driver to move to a safe position, she drove onto a paved shoulder. As the officer suspected her of being under the influence, he tried arresting her. Kimberly, at this point, resisted arrest and struck the officer in the chest. She kept resisting and being aggressive with the officer.

A conviction for driving under the influence charge could land the retired wrestler in jail for six months. Her other charges relating to resisting arrest and attacking law enforcement officers are third-degree felonies and could land the defendant in jail for a maximum of five years. The defendant pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. She is expected to appear in court in October 2023.

Only time will tell what happens to the former wrestler. We hope she can overcome her addiction issues and work on herself and her health.

