"Next Monday night" - WWE Universe believes 20-time Champion is set to return following namedrop on RAW

Next month will be the calendar year since Randy Orton was last seen in a WWE ring, and it appears that the wrestling world is hoping that this means that he is getting closer to a return.

On the latest episode of RAW, Matt Riddle was backstage with Sami Zayn when he opened up about his time in RK-Bro and how he had Randy Orton's back because they were "bros." He was using his experience with The Viper to help justify Kevin Owens' actions and claim that he also had Zayn's back.

This mention on RAW is the first in several weeks, and it appears that fans on Twitter believe it could be a hint that Orton could be set to make his comeback.

Check out some of the most notable tweets below:

One fan went as far as to claim that it could be next week.

g33z3r_hd @g33z3r_hd I predict Randy Orton returns next Monday night on #wweraw during the #WWEDraft I predict Randy Orton returns next Monday night on #wweraw during the #WWEDraft

The concluding portion of the WWE Draft takes place next week, and it could see Randy Orton make his return for the first time since he was beaten down by The Bloodline in May 2022.

Richie Ricardo @AuthenticRichie ummm... did Matt Riddle just foreshadow a Randy Orton betrayal? hmmmm 🤔 #WWERaw ummm... did Matt Riddle just foreshadow a Randy Orton betrayal? hmmmm 🤔 #WWERaw

The Viper wasn't featured on the Draft poster, but he would be considered a surprise star if he was able to make his return since recent updates have claimed that Orton is still struggling with a back injury.

Do you think Randy Orton will be back in WWE next week? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

