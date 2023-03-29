"Ngl he deserve it like mf" - WWE fans stunned as Roman Reigns set to make another record at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns is set to put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line at WrestleMania 39, which will account for a historic feat.

The Tribal Chief became the Universal Champion in August 2020 and has since defended the title in every WrestleMania main event. This will be the third consecutive year The Tribal Chief will compete to retain his gold at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In 2021, Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan and Edge to defend his Universal Championship. In 2022, he defeated Brock Lesnar and unified the championships, becoming the first Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the promotion's history. He is now set to face Cody Rhodes in his title defense at the upcoming premium live event.

Fans were impressed with this statistic and hailed Reigns as the "greatest of all time." Several noted that he deserves to be the first superstar to put his world championship on the line in consecutive WrestleMania main events. If he beats The American Nightmare, The Tribal Chief will also be the first champion in the promotion's history to defend the same title on three consecutive WrestleMania shows successfully.

Here's how WWE fans reacted to Reigns setting another historical record at WrestleMania 39:

Keith @YSKEITH_ WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Wrestlemania 39 will be the third consecutive year that Roman Reigns has defended a world title at the event Wrestlemania 39 will be the third consecutive year that Roman Reigns has defended a world title at the event 🔥 https://t.co/kPinmDr7Az Ngl he deserve it like mf twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s… Ngl he deserve it like mf twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s…

saul @saul_434 WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Wrestlemania 39 will be the third consecutive year that Roman Reigns has defended a world title at the event Wrestlemania 39 will be the third consecutive year that Roman Reigns has defended a world title at the event 🔥 https://t.co/kPinmDr7Az That’s why he’s the GOAT twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s… That’s why he’s the GOAT twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s…

Kassie🧡 @kgrivers14 it’s been a good 3 years WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Wrestlemania 39 will be the third consecutive year that Roman Reigns has defended a world title at the event Wrestlemania 39 will be the third consecutive year that Roman Reigns has defended a world title at the event 🔥 https://t.co/kPinmDr7Az I know he’s losing this weekend and i’m somewhere between not wanting him to lose it but also knowing he can’t be champion foreverit’s been a good 3 years twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s… I know he’s losing this weekend and i’m somewhere between not wanting him to lose it but also knowing he can’t be champion forever 😭 it’s been a good 3 years twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s…

Tawanna ☝🏿🩸 @RElGNSSECTION twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s… WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Wrestlemania 39 will be the third consecutive year that Roman Reigns has defended a world title at the event Wrestlemania 39 will be the third consecutive year that Roman Reigns has defended a world title at the event 🔥 https://t.co/kPinmDr7Az The greatest The greatest 🐐 twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s…

BCW @Flip13maddog WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Wrestlemania 39 will be the third consecutive year that Roman Reigns has defended a world title at the event Wrestlemania 39 will be the third consecutive year that Roman Reigns has defended a world title at the event 🔥 https://t.co/kPinmDr7Az No disrespect to Cody but no way should he win this year maybe next year but not just yet....Roman is on another level and they went this far just it would make way more sense to lose right before 1k days twitter.com/WrestlingWCC/s… No disrespect to Cody but no way should he win this year maybe next year but not just yet....Roman is on another level and they went this far just it would make way more sense to lose right before 1k days twitter.com/WrestlingWCC/s…

Coach Miller @Official_AM23 WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Wrestlemania 39 will be the third consecutive year that Roman Reigns has defended a world title at the event Wrestlemania 39 will be the third consecutive year that Roman Reigns has defended a world title at the event 🔥 https://t.co/kPinmDr7Az Tribal Chief bout to take an L to the American Nightmare twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s… Tribal Chief bout to take an L to the American Nightmare twitter.com/wrestlingwcc/s…

Reigns will compete in his seventh WrestleMania main event this year. He is only one behind Hulk Hogan, who holds the record for most WrestleMania main events at 8. The Tribal Chief is also nearing the 1000-day mark as a champion, and defending his title at WrestleMania could help keep the massive milestone within reach.

WWE confirms Roman Reigns' return on SmackDown before WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns is set to appear on SmackDown's final show before WrestleMania Hollywood, where he will cross paths with his challenger, Cody Rhodes. The two superstars could meet for a contract signing segment, but they might have company.

WWE on FOX @WWEonFOX Plus the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns!



Do not miss All Rhodes lead to Roman ReignsPlus the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns!Do not miss #WrestleMania #SmackDown this Friday night on FOX! All Rhodes lead to Roman Reigns 👀 Plus the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns!Do not miss #WrestleMania #SmackDown this Friday night on FOX! https://t.co/cIQmmywFGG

The American Nightmare ended Solo Sikoa's undefeated streak on the main roster earlier this week on WWE RAW. But their match saw The Usos arrive intending to run interference. However, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn stopped them in their tracks.

While Sikoa is expected to accompany Roman Reigns when he meets Cody Rhodes, we might also see The Usos and their WrestleMania challengers make their presence known -- especially if there is a brawl.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes