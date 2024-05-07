Nia Jax, Dominik Mysterio, Bayley, and several other WWE Superstars react to Austin Theory's rare personal post

Austin Theory has been one of the top heels in WWE over the past few years. He alongside Grayson Waller is the reigning Tag Team Champions on SmackDown. Because of his on-screen character, Theory often doesn't share any personal updates online however, recently he posted a few pictures with his partner over their weekend in France.

Last week, the company traveled to Lyon, France for an episode of SmackDown and Backlash Premium Live Event. Theory shared several images of his time in France alongside his partner Jordyn Leonard. The couple has been seen on public posts in the past and have been together for several years.

The rare update has led to many WWE stars reacting to the post including Nia Jax, Bayley, Tiffany Stratton, Dominik Mysterio, Grayson Waller, Jade Cargill, Isla Dawn, Bobby Lashley, Carmelo Hayes, Zoey Stark, and many more.

Theory was part of SmackDown last week which was live from Lyon, France, and was able to retain his WWE Tag Team Championship as he went up against The Street Profits in the main event of the show. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have had some issues with The Final Testament in recent months but that could change following their move over to RAW.

Austin Theory has a major target on his back in WWE

Theory and his partner Grayson Waller remained on SmackDown following the WWE Draft since the duo was protected as champions.

There are several stars who will be looking to dethrone Waller and Theory, including some of the new blood on SmackDown. The tag team division is looking stacked at the moment and since the duo didn't defend their championship at Backlash, they could be added to the King and Queen of the Ring event in Saudi Arabia on May 25th.

#DIY would be the most obvious challengers following their move from RAW in the draft, but even The Bloodline could be seen as potential threats to the champions heading into SummerSlam season.

