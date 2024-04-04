Nia Jax jokes she "hurt everyone" in the ring; Alexa Bliss responds

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has responded to Nia Jax's amusing tweet joking about how she's hurt everyone she's been in the ring with.

Jax made her surprise WWE return in September of last year. She has done quite well for herself during her current run. She received a lot of flak from fans during her previous run, with many claiming she was unsafe towards her peers in the ring.

During a Twitter exchange with some fans, she wrote an amusing tweet stating that she hurt everyone she wrestled with.

"I hurt everyone, didn’t you know that??" Jax wrote.

The post received a response from her best friend, Alexa Bliss. Little Miss Bliss wrote in her tweet that Jax never hurt her in the ring.

"@LinaFanene Umm, you didn’t hurt me…" she wrote.

Check out the exchange below:

Nia Jax supported Alexa Bliss when Ronda Rousey allegedly hurt her in the ring

Ronda Rousey feuded with Alexa Bliss in mid-2018 over the RAW Women's Championship. A couple of years later, Jax revealed during a stream that Rousey was being reckless towards Bliss, which didn't sit well with her.

She even complained about the former UFC fighter to WWE's higher-ups.

"I was like, 'no she cannot do this anymore. I personally would not allow her to get back in the ring to get hurt again', and I had to go to the people, to the higher-ups, and tell them, 'listen, Lexi is five foot nothing, a 100 pounds, getting thrown around like a little ragdoll and injured every night.' I was like, 'Put me in, I'm a 6 foot, 300-pound bi**h and I can handle it'."

Jax and Bliss are best friends in real life. The former had a reputation for hurting her opponents, though, during her previous WWE run.

People bashed her for accidentally injuring Becky Lynch in late 2018 and being reckless toward Kairi Sane on WWE RAW during the pandemic.

