Nia Jax, Maxxine Dupri, and several others react to WWE RAW star's personal update

Nia Jax, Maxxine Dupri, and more WWE Superstars have reacted to a former champion's personal update ahead of tomorrow night's edition of RAW.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven put together an impressive reign as Women's Tag Team Champions before they were dethroned by Kayden Carter and Katana Chance last December. Green originally won the titles with Sonya Deville, but the former SmackDown GM went down with a torn ACL last year.

Ahead of tomorrow night's episode of the red brand, Chelsea Green took to Instagram to share a compilation video of one second from every day of February 2024.

"29 days of February in 29 seconds", she wrote.

Nia Jax, Maxxine Dupri, and Natalya reacted to Green's post in the comments section. RAW GM Adam Pearce, Jade Cargill, wrestling legend Gail Kim, and more stars liked the post as seen in the image below.

Stars react to Green's post on Instagram ahead of RAW.

Former WWE writer claims Chelsea Green has more charisma than any other female star on the roster

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Chelsea Green is very talented and is unhappy with how the promotion has been booking the former champion as of late.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo show in January 2024, Russo praised Green as a performer. He claimed that the WWE RAW star has shown more charisma than any other female superstar on the main roster.

"I am gonna throw my name out because again, this is the one person on the roster that has shown more charisma than any other female on the roster, and that's Chelsea Green... Not having a clue of what to do with this talented actress. You could see she is a team player, she will take the 1-2-3, she will bump all over the place... How can you not figure out what to do with a woman with so much freaking charisma." [11:27 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Chelsea Green was defeated by Raquel Rodriguez last week on RAW. It will be interesting to see if the promotion has anything substantial planned for the 32-year-old at WrestleMania 40 next month.

