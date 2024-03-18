Nia Jax, Natalya and several other WWE Superstars react to SmackDown star's honest update

A top SmackDown star elicited some reaction on social media from her fellow WWE Superstars such as Nia Jax and Natalya.

One of the biggest feuds in the blue brand at the moment is Latino World Order vs. Legado Del Fantasma. Elektra Lopez recently made her main roster debut to help Legado add more layers to this storyline.

Lopez made a name for herself on NXT during her time managing Santos Escobar, as well as Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, who was previously part of the group. Escobar brought in Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo after Wilde and Del Toro sided with Rey Mysterio.

In a post on her Instagram account, Elektra Lopez shared a message to her fans. She also showed a couple of backstage photos from last Friday's episode of SmackDown, where she was at ringside when Legado Del Fantasma beat LWO in a tag team match.

"Dancing on the edge, but never losing my balance," Lopez wrote.

Several WWE superstars like Natalya and Nia Jax commented on Lopez's post.

WWE Superstars comment on Elektra Lopez's post on Instagram.

Here are other WWE stars who reacted to Lopez's post:

Stars react to Elektra Lopez's post.

Top WWE feud to culminate at WrestleMania 40?

As mentioned above, the arrival of Elektra Lopez added tension to the already heated rivalry between Rey Mysterio's LWO and Santos Escobar's Legado Del Fantasma. Mysterio and Santos are set to face each other on SmackDown later this week, but is that the culmination of their feud?

Zelina Vega is hoping to be involved in a big match at WrestleMania 40. Vega told SEScoops that she's open to teaming up Rey Mysterio, Carlito, and the rest of LWO to take on Elektra Lopez and the other members of Legado Del Fantasma in a match in Philadelphia.

"I would love to have a match at WrestleMania with me and Rey and Carlito and Joaquin and Cruz against Santos, Elektra and whoever other goons he wants to add to the mix", she said.

WrestleMania is just three weeks away and the cards for Night One and Two are starting to build up. It will be interesting to see if LWO vs. Legado Del Fantasma will be added before The Show of Shows.

Would you like to watch the LWO and the Legado Del Fantasma clash at WrestleMania XL? Discuss!