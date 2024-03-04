Nia Jax, Natalya, and more WWE stars react to former champion's achievement outside of the ring

Several WWE Superstars have reacted to an absent former champion's achievement outside the world of professional wrestling.

Nikki Cross has not appeared on WWE RAW since the November 6 episode of the red brand. She participated in the #1 contender Battle Royal won by Zoey Stark on the November 6 edition of the red brand. Rhea Ripley then successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark at Survivor Series 2023.

Cross took to her Instagram recently to share that she has achieved a personal record while preparing for the New York Marathon in November. She noted that she is running for a great cause, as seen in her post below:

"Yay!!!! Thank you to the @BestDamnRace for helping me prepare for the New York Marathon in November! 🥳 I Haven’t ran a 10k race since I was like 16, but I’m super proud of my time! Information and donation link for the amazing cause I am running for is in the link in my bio. Nearly 50% of fundraising goal reached ❤️ #jarofhope #SaveTheFirstChild #teamjamesy @jarofhopeorg @slamminladies," he wrote.

Natalya, Nia Jax, and Megan Morant commented on Cross' post and said that they were proud of her. Several WWE stars also liked the post and you can check it out in the image below.

Stars respond to Cross' post on Instagram.

Former WWE writer suggests an interesting idea for Nikki Cross to get back at the company

Vince Russo claimed last year that Nikki Cross should own her gimmick in response to WWE turning her into a mute superstar.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW last November, Vince Russo noted that the company once made Big Vito wear a dress, and the veteran wore it everywhere. Russo suggested that Cross should live her gimmick in the locker room and other places as a way to get back at the company for the way she has been booked.

"That's what she needs to do. If I'm her, I'm walking around like that backstage. I'm walking around like that in catering. Bro, I'm like that if I'm in the women's room. That's exactly what I would do." [38:40 - 39:00]

You can check out the video below:

Nikki Cross captured the RAW Women's Championship during her time portraying the Nikki A.S.H. character on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if the company has any plans for the veteran moving forward.

