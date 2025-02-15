Nia Jax's long-time friend costs her the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown; huge brawl erupts

Nia Jax challenged Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship on the latest episode of SmackDown. Her chance of winning the title was taken from her by her own friend Candice LeRae, who interfered in the bout.

The Irresistible Force sent the champion to the corner after the bell rang to start the match and she tossed the latter across the ring. She then hit Stratton with a headbutt and sent her into the ring-post. Nia went for a running hip attack and slammed her former partner face-first onto the mat.

The Buff Barbie Doll hit Nia with a double stomp in the corner but got taken out with a Samoan Drop off the middle turnbuckle. Jax then did a legdrop off the middle turnbuckle and got a two-count. Tiffany Stratton wiped out Nia with a Moonsault to the floor.

The WWE Women's Champion hit the challenger with a Swanton Bomb and tried to lift her but collapsed. Tiffany Stratton planted Nia Jax with a spinebuster and tried to hit the PME but Candice LeRae attacked her. The referee immediately called for the bell. Candice ruined any chances Nia had of winning the match, even though she was trying to help her friend.

The heels then teamed up on Tiffany Stratton and they also attacked Trish Stratus, who tried to help the babyface. Nia Jax nailed Tiffy with one last legdrop.

