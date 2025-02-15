  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Nia Jax
  • Nia Jax's long-time friend costs her the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown; huge brawl erupts

Nia Jax's long-time friend costs her the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown; huge brawl erupts

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 15, 2025 04:26 GMT
Nia Jax competed for a title on SmackDown (Images via WWE.com)
Nia Jax competed for a title on SmackDown (Images via WWE.com)

Nia Jax challenged Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship on the latest episode of SmackDown. Her chance of winning the title was taken from her by her own friend Candice LeRae, who interfered in the bout.

Ad

The Irresistible Force sent the champion to the corner after the bell rang to start the match and she tossed the latter across the ring. She then hit Stratton with a headbutt and sent her into the ring-post. Nia went for a running hip attack and slammed her former partner face-first onto the mat.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Buff Barbie Doll hit Nia with a double stomp in the corner but got taken out with a Samoan Drop off the middle turnbuckle. Jax then did a legdrop off the middle turnbuckle and got a two-count. Tiffany Stratton wiped out Nia with a Moonsault to the floor.

The WWE Women's Champion hit the challenger with a Swanton Bomb and tried to lift her but collapsed. Tiffany Stratton planted Nia Jax with a spinebuster and tried to hit the PME but Candice LeRae attacked her. The referee immediately called for the bell. Candice ruined any chances Nia had of winning the match, even though she was trying to help her friend.

The heels then teamed up on Tiffany Stratton and they also attacked Trish Stratus, who tried to help the babyface. Nia Jax nailed Tiffy with one last legdrop.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी