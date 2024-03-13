Nia Jax, Zelina Vega, and more stars react to Maxxine Dupri's defiant update following WWE RAW

Maxxine Dupri has delivered a defiant update following last night's edition of WWE RAW. The Alpha Academy member was recently booed at a WWE live event and was bullied by Candice LeRae during last night's edition of the red brand.

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell defeated Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile last night on RAW. During the match, LeRae scolded Dupri and claimed that the locker room hated her. She added that it was a good thing her dead brother wasn't around to see what an embarrassment she had become.

Dupri took to Instagram today to share a defiant update. She shared a photo of herself delivering a dropkick to Indi Hartwell as seen in the post below.

Nia Jax, Zelina Vega, and several more stars commented on the Alpha Academy member's post. Damian Priest, Austin Theory, Karrion Kross, and more stars liked the post as well and you can check it out in the image below.

Stars react to Dupri's message on Instagram following RAW.

Maxxine Dupri claims she will never join faction on WWE RAW

Maxxine Dupri is happy to be a part of the Alpha Academy and has revealed that she has zero interest in ever joining the Imperium on RAW.

Ludwig Kaiser was spotted flirting with Maxxine Dupri during Gunther's rivalry with Chad Gable last year. In an exclusive interview with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling last month, the 26-year-old claimed that she would be in the Alpha Academy until the day she dies. She added that she would never consider joining the Imperium and just the thought of it makes her want to throw up.

"No I would literally never, period. No especially not for Imperium, oh my god. It's just like ugh (gags). No, literally no. I have no other words, no. I am literally Alpha Academy to my core till I die." [1:30 onwards]

You can check out the interview with Dupri in the video below:

Dupri has only competed in 14 matches in her career as a WWE Superstar and will likely continue to improve with more experience. It will be interesting to see if the company has anything planned for the RAW star at WWE WrestleMania 40 next month.

What are your thoughts on Maxxine Dupri's run in WWE so far? Is the recent hate against her justified? Discuss below!