"Nice replacement for Edge", "SMACKDOWN COOKING" - WWE's "secret" new signing leaves fans mesmerized

WWE SmackDown may have gotten its newest member in the form of Dragon Lee, and fans are excited about the young superstar’s future.

The 28-year-old Dragon Lee joined WWE in January 2023. His signing was seen as a major deal for both parties involved, as Lee is considered one of the best luchadors in the business.

Lee was assigned to the NXT roster where he competed against some of the biggest names on the brand. He got a few opportunities to win the NXT North American Championship but failed to accomplish the same.

Lee made his main roster debut on the September 25, 2023, episode of RAW, where he unsuccessfully challenged Dominik Mysterio for the North American Title. He was in another main roster match against Austin Theory on SmackDown in early October, where he impressed many fans and critics.

It has been noted that WWE has silently moved Dragon Lee to the blue brand's roster from NXT. It looks like the 28-year-old will be working on the main roster full-time, and could possibly be seen as Jey Uso’s replacement on the blue brand.

Fans were ecstatic to see Lee move to the main roster so quickly following his NXT debut. Many have high hopes for him and see him as a top player who can have a major influence on SmackDown.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

While Dragon Lee failed to win a championship in NXT, fans could see him win a title on the main roster early in his run. He could go head-to-head with Rey Mysterio down the line for the United States Championship, and give fans some entertaining matches.

WWE SmackDown recently lost two of its top stars

Jey Uso quit SmackDown in early August 2023 after failing to defeat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023. The former Bloodline member was sick of his faction’s drama, and quit the brand before going on a short hiatus.

Meanwhile, Edge competed in his final match on the brand on August 18, 2023, against Sheamus. The Rated-R Superstar let his contract expire, allowing him to move to AEW, and debuted for the promotion.

SmackDown has lost two of its top stars in recent months, and the addition of Dragon Lee will certainly help the brand. It will be interesting to see the opportunities the luchador gets on the roster. He could become a part of LWO, or go on a solo WWE run leading to some big wins.

Are you excited to see Dragon Lee on the WWE main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.