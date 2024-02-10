Nick Aldis drops major tease ahead of WWE SmackDown

It's Friday and this week's edition of the blue brand promises to be a big one. WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis shared a very interesting message on social media ahead of tonight's show in North Carolina.

The former NWA star was appointed as the General Manager of the blue brand by Triple H last October. He has already proven that he is not afraid of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and has been doing a commendable job on WWE SmackDown so far.

Last night, WWE got the entire wrestling world talking following the eventful WrestleMania Kickoff press conference in Las Vegas. Cody Rhodes interrupted The Rock and Roman Reigns and announced that he would be challenging The Tribal Chief for the title at WrestleMania 40. The Rock slapped The American Nightmare in the face after he stated that Roman Reigns' family would be ashamed of him.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis took to social media to send a message to the WWE Universe. The veteran hyped up tonight's show and claimed that the company has 'been cooking' as of late.

"I hope you have a good appetite... Because we've been cooking. #SmackDown Tonight 8/7c on @FOXTV", he posted.

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer wants someone to punch Nick Aldis in the face

WWE legend and current AEW star Mark Henry is hoping that someone chooses to punch the WWE SmackDown GM in the face soon.

Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, the 52-year-old noted that Nick Aldis is not just a pretty face, but has had a remarkable career as a professional wrestler before becoming the GM of the Friday night show. Henry added that he is rooting for some superstar to attack Aldis to force the authority figure to return to the ring.

"I hope somebody just walks up and punches him right in the mouth because I want the world, I want all these people as a GM, I wanna see him insert himself into a match against somebody, so they can see how great a wrestler he is. Nick Aldis is not just another pretty face with a strong English voice. Nick Aldis is an a*s kicker," said Henry. [From 14:12 - 15:22]

Expand Tweet

Appearances by Triple H and the Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley, and an Elimination Chamber qualifying match between Bianca Belair and Mia Yim are all scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. Only time will tell if WWE has any surprises in store for fans on tonight's episode of the blue brand.

Who would you like to see win the Women's Elimination Chamber match later this month? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE