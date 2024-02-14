Nick Aldis sends message ahead a massive episode of WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis sent out a message on social media ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The show is already stacked, as The Rock and Roman Reigns are scheduled to make a much-anticipated appearance. Elsewhere, Logan Paul and The Miz will lock horns in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

On the most recent edition of SmackDown, Triple H made it abundantly clear that the main event of WrestleMania XL will be Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. He claimed to be the only authority in the Stamford-based company while firing massive shots at The Rock and The Tribal Chief.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently took to Instagram Stories to share a picture from last week's SmackDown with WWE's Chief Content Officer in the middle of an intense promo with the two GMs standing in the background. Aldis showcased his admiration for The Game as he referred to the segment as a school session while referring to himself as a mere student:

"School is in session (I'm a student)," he wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer wants Nick Aldis to compete inside the squared circle

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently explained why he wants someone to slap Aldis in the face.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, The World's Strongest Man stated that he hopes to see a WWE Superstar walk up to Aldis and punch him in the face. The former World Champion added that the SmackDown General Manager is so much more than just a pretty face:

"I hope somebody just walks up and punches him right in the mouth because I want the world, I want all these people as a GM, I wanna see him insert himself into a match against somebody, so they can see how great a wrestler he is. Nick Aldis is not just another pretty face with a strong English voice. Nick Aldis is an a*s kicker," said Henry.

Aldis has a lot of in-ring experience to make a seamless transition into a performer. It will be interesting to see if the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion comes out of this GM role to compete in a WWE ring.

Would you like to see Nick Aldis wrestle? Sound off in the comments section below.

