Nine-time world champion teases appearance at WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is the company's biggest show of the year not named WrestleMania. It is already looking to be a fantastic card, with rumored bouts such as Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre, and Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair. The event could also mark a major star's debut.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, "The Bomb" Alycia Baumgardner made an appearance.

It was noted that Baumgardner will be at SummerSlam in Detroit, but her main focus will be on the boxing match she has against Christina Linardatou on July 15. The latter is the only star to defeat the champion out of 15 fights in her entire career.

For those unaware, Alycia Baumgardner is an American boxer who has held the WBC and IBO female super featherweight titles since 2021.

The 29-year-old defeated Mikaela Mayer by split decision in a very close fight in London, England, to unify the IBF, WBC, and WBO 130-pound titles on October 15 last year. On February 4, 2023, Baumgardner became the undisputed female super featherweight champion of the world.

While Alycia Baumgardner will be looking to avenge her loss to Christina Linardatou from July 2018, the undisputed world champion could be an eventual addition to the Stamford-based wrestling promotion's roster.

Alycia Baumgardner talks about becoming a WWE Superstar

When asked about whether the thought of becoming a WWE Superstar ever crossed her mind, Alycia Baumgardner responded by revealing herself to have been a "diva" and that the transition is not out of the realm of possibility.

According to the 29-year-old, while the upcoming fight against Linardatou is the most important, being a WWE Superstar is something she is willing to consider eventually:

"Of course. I was a diva growing up. I still am a diva. So, I mean we could always expand on that idea, and I'm all for doing something new and exciting," Baumgardner said. [22:20-22:32]

She concluded by saying that the upcoming fight is what women's boxing is all about and that the knockout is coming for Christina Linardatou on July 15, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes