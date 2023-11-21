"No Hunter don't," "Massive L" - WWE fans want Triple H to stop teasing major storyline involving Gunther

The latest edition of WWE RAW featured the buildup of the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event and Gunther's title match. The creative team also continued to tease a significant turn in The Ring General's future.

Imperium's leader will defend his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz at Survivor Series. He beat down The A-Lister during their segment together, but Miz gained the upper hand with a low blow before the premium live event.

Earlier in the night, Gunther appeared with his Imperium stablemates backstage. The RAW star wondered whether he made a mistake by putting Ludwig Kaiser in charge of Giovanni Vinci. The Ring General added that he wanted to see Kaiser win his match against Johnny Gargano on the show.

Fans saw Vinci walk out during the contest, ignoring Kaiser's warnings. The distraction allowed Gargano to win the match. Giovanni Vinci was seen laughing following his fellow Imperium teammate's loss on Monday night.

Following the segment, fans took to social media to ask Triple H not to break up Imperium. Many pointed out that Gunther was doing well as the faction's leader, and Vinci and Kaiser were getting a push thanks to him.

The Ring General hasn't needed Imperium's help to win matches in recent months. However, the presence of Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser seemingly makes him feel more important in WWE.

Triple H and his men may look to break up the faction to book some new matches. He could be looking to present a singles bout between Vinci and Kaiser at Bash in Berlin next year.

Gunther recently referred to Brock Lesnar as the "end boss" in WWE

Cody Rhodes recently overcame Brock Lesnar in a series of matches to gain momentum in his current WWE run. The win helped him cement his babyface character in the company.

Gunther recently appeared for an interview on Under the Ring. During the chat, he said he wanted to face Brock Lesnar in a first-time-ever match. The 36-year-old noted that Lesnar could be compared to a final boss in a video game:

"You never really know what you get with Brock, I would say, but it's definitely a match I wanna have, I wanna do. I feel like Brock is somebody that I kinda [of] like class, and I just made it my thing. It's like maybe my personal end boss. That's the guy that at one point I have to step into the ring [with] to validate myself if that makes sense."

Many WWE stars and fans see Gunther as the new final boss of the company. However, The Ring General wants to prove himself against one of the toughest wrestlers the industry has ever seen.

