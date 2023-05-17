“No lies detected”- WWE Universe firmly believes that 32-year-old star is the best rehire by Triple H

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has rehired many formerly released stars since taking over the creative duties, with Chelsea Green being one of them. Many fans believe that the 32-year-old is the best rehire of Hunter's regime.

Chelsea Green returned to Stamford-based promotion during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. However, she was eliminated from the contest in a record five seconds by Rhea Ripely. She has impressed fans with her 'Karen' gimmick and is often involved in hilarious backstage segments, especially with Adam Pearce.

Green was among the three rehired stars who were part of the WrestleMania 39 match card along with Dakota Kai and Braun Strowman, and many believe that she is the best among those who were brought by Triple H.

Chelsea Green was on the losing end of her match on WWE RAW

While Chelsea Green is immensely popular among fans, the RAW star does not have many victories under her belt. The 32-year-old has been on the losing end of all her singles matches, with her wins coming in tag team competitions.

Chelsea has teamed up with several female stars during her short second stint with the company. While she was earlier pairing up with Carmella, the Princess of Staten Island had to take a break due to pregnancy. Green then joined forces with Sonya Deville. The duo even competed in the Fatal Four Way Showcase match at WrestleMania 39, where Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler emerged victorious.

The pair has constantly been involved in confrontations with Adam Pearce. They recently lost a chance to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, after which they started a petition for a rematch.

While the duo was able to trick Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan into another match, the bout could not take place after Morgan suffered an injury. Adam Pearce announced on RAW that the title match was postponed, after which Raquel challenged Green to a singles match. The former IMPACT star suffered another loss, lasting a little under four minutes.

However, Raquel's victory celebration did not last long, as Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked her after the match. The duo is bound to go after the WWE Women's Championship, and the bout could take place once Liv Morgan is ready to return to action.

