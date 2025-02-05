"No one asked for this," "Hate it" - Fans reject WWE's blockbuster idea for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41

The WWE Universe doesn't seem too thrilled over Triple H's rumored plans for Roman Reigns for this year's WrestleMania. The current plan is seemingly for him to compete in a Triple Threat match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

At Royal Rumble 2025, CM Punk eliminated both Reigns and Rollins at the same time and was immediately thrown out by Logan Paul. Rollins viciously attacked Reigns at ringside and brawled with Punk as well.

A new report by PWInsider states Roman Reigns might compete against Rollins and Punk in a Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows. Fans on X weren't happy over the report as is evident from some of the replies highlighted below:

CM Punk's thoughts on Roman Reigns

Last year, CM Punk appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast for an interview and shared his thoughts on the OTC. Punk said his relationship with Reigns and Rollins was "pretty good" back in the day.

Check out his comments below:

"I think whenever myself and Roman Reigns are face-to-face on television, I think that's going to be a moment. The Shield came here and made a ton of waves in a short amount of time. My relationship with all of those guys was pretty good. I think a lot of the questions you have, 'What is Punk's relationship with Roman? What does Punk feel about Seth?' All of that stuff is going to play out on television because that's what I do." [H/T - ToI]

A match featuring three of the biggest stars in WWE is most likely going to headline The Grandest Stage Of Them All. If that does happen, CM Punk's dream to main event WrestleMania will finally come to fruition.

Punk has been wanting to headline The Show of Shows for a long time now and he just might manage to do it this year around.

