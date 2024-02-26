"No one cares about either of them"- WWE Universe reacts to Triple H seemingly breaking up popular SmackDown duo

Triple H has made several personnel changes within WWE since taking over the creative responsibilities from his father-in-law Vince McMahon. The Game could be making another change by splitting up a popular duo, and the seeds were planted at Elimination Chamber on Saturday.

Besides five enthralling matches, the recently concluded premium live event in Australia also featured a talk show segment as Grayson Waller hosted Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on The Waller Effect. The Aussie Icon also had Austin Theory by his side. However, the former United States Champion imitating The Rock did not sit well with Rhodes and Rollins, as the duo laid Theory out with a two-on-one attack. Waller, surprisingly did not come to his partner's aid and let him get taken out by the babyfaces.

Waller and Theory, together dubbed A-Town Down Under, joined forces last year. However, their union might have ended at Elimination Chamber, as it is unlikely that Austin Theory will forget about the Aussie Icon not saving him.

Here's how fans reacted to Triple H-led creative's decision to split the SmackDown duo:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Triple H touted the success of WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE has been hosting more international premium live events under the new regime of Triple H. The company's star-studded roster recently headed over to Australia for Elimination Chamber, which turned out to be a grand success.

The event was attended by 52,090 fans and Triple H was quick to hype the same on social media. The 14-time world champion noted in his post that "Perth was unforgettable".

"Huge thank you to everyone who made the past week possible. From an incredible venue in @OptusStadium, to a warm welcome from @WestAustralia, to the 52,090 members of the @WWEUniverse who brought it all to life… #WWEChamber: Perth was unforgettable," wrote the CCO.

The company has more international premium live events lined up for this year, including Money in the Bank in Canada and Backlash in France. They will also head to Germany later this year for Bash in Berlin.

WWE has been firing on all cylinders under the creative guidance of Triple H. The company has broken many attendance records for both TV programming and house shows in the last few months and is set to head into the WrestleMania season as the hottest it has ever been.

What are your thoughts on Hunter's regime as the head of the creative department? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!