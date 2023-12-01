"No one cares" - WWE fans would rather see "legendary" confrontation after 3371 days than Roman Reigns' actual return to SmackDown

WWE fans recently took to Twitter as they want to see a legendary confrontation after almost nine years rather than Roman Reigns' actual return to SmackDown in 2023.

Reigns was last seen on WWE television at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, where he successfully defended his Undisputed Universal Championship against LA Knight. According to several previous reports, The Tribal Chief was scheduled to miss the rest of the shows in 2023.

However, WWE recently confirmed that is not the case, as The Head of the Table will return this month. Fans recently took to Twitter to react to Roman Reigns' upcoming schedule.

Most Twitter users wanted to see a feud between Randy Orton and The Head of the Table. They last faced each other 3371 days ago in a singles match on the September 8, 2014, episode of RAW, which ended in a DQ after Kane and Seth Rollins interfered.

More fans wanted to see Orton go after Reigns before WrestleMania. Others criticized The Tribal Chief's schedule, and some did not want him to return.

WWE Superstar Randy Orton stated that he has unfinished business with Roman Reigns' Bloodline

Randy Orton returned to WWE television at Survivor Series: WarGames after almost 18 months. The Viper competed on the following episode of RAW, where he defeated Dominik Mysterio.

During the show, Orton stated that he had some unfinished business with The Bloodline because they were the reason for his injury in May 2022.

The Stamford-based promotion later confirmed that The Legend Killer will be on this week's episode of SmackDown, where he will possibly confront Roman Reigns' stablemates ahead of The Tribal Chief's impending return.

Fans eagerly wait for Orton to go after Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for his future.

