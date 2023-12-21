"No problem" - Former WWE US Champion open to joining MCU for major supervillain role

A wrestling veteran and notable current WWE star took to social media recently to express an interest in portraying a major supervillain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The man in question is MVP and the character - Kang The Conqueror. It all started after news broke on December 18 that Jonathan Majors, who previously had donned the role, was dropped by Marvel Studios following the harassment and assault verdict.

Jonathan Majors was deemed a rising star in Hollywood until his arrest in March 2023. He called 911, stating to them that he found his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari, in their New York apartment unconscious. [Source: The Hollywood Reporter]

X (Twitter) account posted a question to fans about what wrestler could replace the actor. Check out MVP's response on Twitter/X below:

"No problem..." MVP wrote.

Expand Tweet

MVP has been off television since the summer. He plays the role of Omos' manager presently and did tease a return a few days ago. Check it out here.

MVP believes it'd make sense for one of these two names to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame

MVP made his WWE debut in August 2006. He went on to feud with Kane, The Undertaker, and the late Chris Benoit, winning the United States Championship from the latter. The title reign is one of the longest in the storied history of the belt.

During this time, his most noteworthy feud, often cited as an underrated one by a section of the fanbase, was against Matt Hardy. When MVP appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast earlier this year, he said either the current AEW star or Paul Heyman should do the honors:

"Paul Heyman inducts me [into the WWE Hall of Fame]. [If Heyman is unavailable], Matt Hardy."

In 2023, MVP got Omos to face Brock Lesnar on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, then Seth Rollins at Backlash. It remains to be seen when the company books The Nigerian Giant in another high-profile match.