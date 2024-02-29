"No way you are at Mania", "Are you sure you had surgery?" - WWE fans stunned by star's apparent return timeline

The WWE Universe recently took to social media, stunned by a popular star's apparent return timeline after recovering from injury. The name in question is Charlotte Flair.

Flair was last seen in the Stamford-based promotion ring on the December 8, 2023, episode of SmackDown, where she locked horns with Asuka. The Queen unfortunately suffered a brutal injury, tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during the bout, which sidelined her from in-ring competition. However, she has regularly posted her recovery on social media.

Charlotte Flair recently took to Twitter to share a workout video where the former SmackDown Women's Champion can be seen doing weighted squats effortlessly. This post caught fans' attention, and they started commenting on it.

One couldn't believe Flair's quick recovery and thought she might return at WWE WrestleMania XL.

A fan couldn't believe Charlotte's recovery after having surgery.

One wrote Charlotte Flair was truly a machine for recovering this quickly.

A fan couldn't wait to see The Queen back inside the squared circle.

Another couldn't believe her recovery time.

Some more fans were left stunned after looking at Charlotte Flair's workout video.

One wrote that they were sure Flair would return at WrestleMania XL.

Another fan couldn't wait to see Charlotte competing again in World Wrestling Entertainment.

WWE legend Ric Flair talked about Charlotte Flair's quick recovery

During a recent interview on Busted Open, Ric Flair talked about his daughter's quick recovery after suffering a major injury. The WWE legend said that Charlotte Flair has been crushing her recovery and aims to return faster than is recommended.

The 16-time women's champion also mentioned that he always tells everyone how different Charlotte's mindset is.

"Her recovery, she’s crushing it. She’s actually going to come back faster than they will ever recommend. That’s unbelievable. I thought that might be one of the biggest compliments anybody could ever get. I mean, it's unfortunate that it had to come from a doctor in a hospital, but I keep telling people, man, she's a different kind of cat," he said.

Charlotte Flair isn't the only star who might miss WWE WrestleMania XL as CM Punk is also out for several months after suffering a tricep injury during the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see if Flair will manage to return before The Show of Shows.

