"No wonder he ran, " " Thank God he got out of there" - Plans for Cody Rhodes in AEW before departure to WWE disgusts fans

WWE fans recently took to Twitter after they learned about the plans for Cody Rhodes in AEW before he left for WWE in 2022.

The American Nightmare is currently on an incredible run in the Stamford-based promotion. He recently defeated Damian Priest in one of the best matches of this year during Crown Jewel and is now set to appear on this week's episode of RAW to possibly tease his next feud.

However, during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Cody Rhodes mentioned that AEW had plans for him to go against WWE Hall of Famer Sting before The American Nightmare returned to the Stamford-based promotion.

“The last match I was offered in AEW was that match. It wasn’t confirmed, or anything like that, but just the little I had to do with his debut there is a wonderful memory. I was a little Stinger. Maybe I’ll pull out a Stinger Splash in his honor. Seriously, cheers to a wonderful career,” he said.

WrestleOps recently posted about Rhodes' comments, which caught fans' attention, and they started commenting on it.

Some did not like the idea of Cody Rhodes against Sting and were glad that he left AEW to join WWE. Others were convinced that the match could have been great, and the storyline leading up to it would have been awesome as well.

You can check out fans' reactions in the screenshot below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter.

Cody Rhodes hailed Damian Priest's in-ring talent after WWE Crown Jewel

In the same interview with Sports Illustrated, Cody Rhodes talked about Damian Priest's in-ring talent. The American Nightmare said that The Archer of Infamy has amazing agility even after being extremely tall and believes that is a rare thing.

"With big men, it's always their ability–or lack of–to 'do both'," said Rhodes. "He has the height and reach and power, but he is also deadly quick. A rare breed. Don't like him, but certainly respect him and his continued gains."

Fans want Rhodes to go after Roman Reigns and win the Undisputed Championship. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for his future.

Do you think The American Nightmare will go after The Tribal Chief soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

