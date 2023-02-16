"No wonder Vince McMahon released him" - WWE Universe reacts to recently returned star's incident on RAW

Vince McMahon developed a lot of notoriety for releasing WWE Superstars during the Covid-19 pandemic. Among those budget cuts was former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed.
Bronson Reed was released from the company in August 2021 when Vince McMahon was at the helm. He returned in December 2022, mere months after Triple H took over the creative duties for the Stamford-based company. He helped The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in a ladder match on RAW upon his comeback.
The Australian star was involved on the most recent edition of WWE RAW when he faced Mustafa Ali. However, while making his entrance, there was a noticeable lack of reaction from the fans in attendance.
The WWE Universe noted this on Twitter.
It must be noted that Bronson Reed spent the entirety of his first stint in the company in NXT and only made his main roster debut when he was recalled. Fans had plenty to say about the lack of crowd reaction.
Bronson Reed ended up defeating Mustafa Ali in convincing fashion to continue his dominant return as a monster heel.
Bronson Reed revealed that Triple H called him for a WWE return
Wrestlers' desire to work in the Stamford-based promotion has seemingly risen since Triple H took over as the head booker. Bronson Reed revealed in a recent interview that the Game called him regarding a potential return.
"I was actually here at home and it was Triple H that called me. So I always had a great relationship with him and at the time I was working with New Japan Pro Wrestling and it looked like I could do one of two things, I could have signed on with them, stay longer or I could have came back to WWE and I sent a text to Hunter just to see if he was interested and he was and so he set up a time to call me, called me, and we had a great chat about about everything, not just coming back to WWE, but wrestling in general, what I've been doing and yeah, it just felt right," Bronson Reed said. [22:55 to 23:34]
Bronson Reed will be involved in the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match. He will need to defeat Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Damien Priest, and Johnny Gargano to win the title.