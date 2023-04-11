"Nobody too big for a spear" - Fans react to 330-pound star breaking out of Bobby Lashley's Hurt Lock on WWE RAW

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley looked to prove his dominance once again as he took on Bronson Reed on WWE RAW. However, fans could not contain their excitement after the 330-pound superstar broke out of Lashley's Hurt Lock on two occasions.

Lashley and Reed's rivalry kicked off on SmackDown before WrestleMania 39. The two men went toe-to-toe in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and The All Mighty came out on top in the match, eventually winning the free-for-all. The two men then set up their match after Reed interrupted The All Mighty during the latter's backstage interview.

This week, the two behemoths went head-to-head in a singles match on WWE RAW. Fans saw Lashley overpower Reed for most of the contest. However, The All Mighty failed to lock Bronson Reed in the Hurt Lock during the match. Later on, Reed once again broke out of Bobby Lashley's finisher.

Fans took to Twitter after the contest to pass comments about the big moment. The 330-pound star is still fresh in WWE and most fans were happy to see him give Lashley a tough fight.

Jesus @showoff_j BRONSON REED BROKE THE HURT LOCK TODAY ??? My goat BRONSON REED BROKE THE HURT LOCK TODAY ??? My goat

Pal Ross @Hamanicart617



#WWERaw Bronson Reed just falling backwards on Lashley to break the Hurt Lock is exactly what every little sibling across the world would do. Bronson Reed just falling backwards on Lashley to break the Hurt Lock is exactly what every little sibling across the world would do. #WWERaw

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Bronson Reed broke the Hurt Lock!!!!



That's a big deal. Bronson Reed broke the Hurt Lock!!!! That's a big deal.

Mig @mig_ibe @SeanRossSapp Making Lashley’s main priority the next few weeks to completely put Bronson in a Hurt Lock >>> @SeanRossSapp Making Lashley’s main priority the next few weeks to completely put Bronson in a Hurt Lock >>>

Coffee & Wrestling Podcast @CAWWrestlingPod



#WWERaw Bobby had a really hard time locking in that Hurt Lock on Reed. Bobby had a really hard time locking in that Hurt Lock on Reed.#WWERaw

DEE @TheDEEsciple Bobby cant lock the Hurt Lock on Bronson #WWERaw Bobby cant lock the Hurt Lock on Bronson #WWERaw https://t.co/igkFOl0SJW

Al Alven @alalven @SeanRossSapp The crowd was right there with them at the end, and for the post match brawl. Nice job of building to a future match, too, with Reed unable to hit the Tsunami and Lashley having the Hurt Lock foiled twice. @SeanRossSapp The crowd was right there with them at the end, and for the post match brawl. Nice job of building to a future match, too, with Reed unable to hit the Tsunami and Lashley having the Hurt Lock foiled twice.

The match ended in a double countout as the two massive superstars continued to fight outside the ring. However, the bell meant nothing to them as they continued to brawl in the aftermath while surrounded by a sea of officials.

Fans are hoping to see Bobby Lashley on WWE SmackDown following the Draft

Bobby Lashley has been a top star on RAW for over two years. He has competed in some big matches and also enjoyed runs with the WWE and United States Championships.

The All Mighty looks to be running out of opponents on the red brand, and many fans want him to move to the SmackDown roster in the upcoming WWE Draft. Lashley hasn't been a full-time member of the blue brand for a long time, and it would be interesting to see him perform on the brand.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently working Friday nights and is looking for some fresh competition. Lashley's move to SmackDown could open the door to a rivalry between the two big men.

While it looks like no one can stop The Tribal Chief in his current reign, fans would love to see The All Mighty cause some problems for him and The Bloodline.

Do you want to see a rivalry between Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns for the top title? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

