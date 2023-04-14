"Nobody cares," "Try to stay relevant" - Fans react to top WWE star's recent comments on beating Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns ended Cody Rhodes' fairytale story at WrestleMania 39 when he pinned him in the middle of the ring with the help of Solo Sikoa from The Bloodline. However, fans came to the defense of The Tribal Chief when The New Day's Xavier Woods made some recent comments about ending Reigns' undefeated streak.
Over the past two years, Roman Reigns has dominated the world of sports entertainment as The Tribal Chief has defeated several notable names and hasn't been pinned or submitted in over three years as an active competitor.
Recently, The New Day's Xavier Woods, while staying in character, mentioned how he ended The Tribal Chief's undefeated streak on an episode of SmackDown when the two stars competed. Fans immediately came to Reigns' aid and defended the champion's undefeated streak.
Check out some of the reactions:
In 2021, Roman Reigns faced Xavier Woods in a match that ended in a no-contest. Woods was referring to this bout as ending Roman's undefeated streak in a recent interview.
WWE changed the upcoming PLE to celebrate Roman Reigns' historic reign
In 2020, Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship at WWE Payback when he beat Braun Strowman and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. It was the first time he turned heel during his singles run.
It's been over two years, and only a handful of superstars have come close to beating him, but none have succeeded in dethroning The Tribal Chief as the Universal Champion. Last year, Reigns unified the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 after beating Brock Lesnar.
Earlier this month, Cody Rhodes was not able to finish his story when The Head of the Table beat him at WrestleMania 39. Interestingly, Reigns crossed over 950 days as the champion, reaching a new milestone.
WWE recently announced that Night of Champions will make its return, replacing The King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia. WWE may have done this to celebrate The Tribal Chief as he reached 1000 days as champion on the day of the event.
What are your thoughts on The Tribal Chief reaching 1000 days as champion? Sound off in the comment section below.
Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well