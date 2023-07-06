"Nobody cares", "Vince would've fired them both"- WWE Universe reacts to female stars' horrendous booking on RAW

Triple H has done an excellent job of providing depth to WWE's women's roster by bringing back names like Candice LeRae, Emma, and Tegan Nox. However, many have been disappointed with some of the stars' bookings lately, and the same was highlighted on this week's RAW during the tag team turmoil match.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez recently captured the WWE Women's Tag Team titles after Shayna Baszler turned on her partner Ronda Rousey. The duo was present ringside this week on the red brand as several other teams competed in a turmoil match to become the new #1 contenders for the gold.

The bout was won by the team of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, who defeated four other teams, including the duo of Tegan Nox and Dana Brooke. While fans did not expect Nox and Brooke to come out on top, the duo was eliminated from the bout during the commercial break, which irked many.

Once again, the booking of several female stars in recent months was highlighted on social media. While many stated that the women's division needs a better booking, some dismissed it by noting that most of the stars are simply not good enough.

t ☆ @thebujee #wweraw them getting eliminated during the commercial break... wwe is nasty them getting eliminated during the commercial break... wwe is nasty 😭 #wweraw https://t.co/wjuzppyIfe

Lohan @Lohanup99 @thebujee No offence but why would wwe bring back Tegan Nox just to treat her like that and Dana Brooke is one of the nicest and coolest wrestler, she doesn't even get in trouble and no scandal . @thebujee No offence but why would wwe bring back Tegan Nox just to treat her like that and Dana Brooke is one of the nicest and coolest wrestler, she doesn't even get in trouble and no scandal .

Raymond Zarille @RaymondZarille @thebujee Them getting eliminated is expected but during a commercial break is mad dirty @thebujee Them getting eliminated is expected but during a commercial break is mad dirty

monroeray @mikieray2 @thebujee they going to get cut from wwe @thebujee they going to get cut from wwe

Roman Mania @summerswetchild @thebujee Why does it matter? They both horrendous. Vince would've fired them both by now @thebujee Why does it matter? They both horrendous. Vince would've fired them both by now

Fans also slammed Triple H for his booking of the 37-year-old former champion. Click here to read more about it.

WWE's booking of the women's division has been questioned by many

Tegan Nox and Dana Brooke aren't the only female stars whose booking has been questioned by the fans. Many have said that, bar a few, the entire women's division has been treated like an afterthought in the last few months.

Wrestling veteran Konnan iterated the same whilst speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast. The 59-year-old highlighted that the only women getting any spotlight are Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus.

"Natalya’s stale. They put Raquel and Shotzi together after they had Raquel with Liv Morgan … and then they had [her] with Aliyah. Becky [and] Trish [are] about the only ones that are getting any real quality storylines. … But they’ve done an atrocious job, and it’s not Bianca’s fault. It’s creative’s fault, because she has become stale, you know? I wouldn’t mind her turning heel." [H/T Inside The Ropes]

WWE took a step in the right direction on this week's RAW, where a lot of female stars were given the spotlight. However, one could argue that there's still room for a lot of improvement.

