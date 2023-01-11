"Nobody else on this roster matters" - Vince McMahon wanted WWE star to get special attention backstage (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon's WWE return continues to be a huge talking point in wrestling, and one of his most successful writers, Vince Russo, recently shared an interesting story about his former boss favoring a former world champion.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was among WWE's biggest names at the time, and Vince McMahon wanted to ensure that the Texas Rattlesnake was presented most effectively to the audience. Vince Russo, who was the WWE head writer during the 1990s, was pulled aside by Vince McMahon following one of Steve Austin's world title victories.

Mr. McMahon allegedly told Russo to focus solely on writing for Steve Austin as the company wished to leave no stone unturned in pushing the popular superstar. Vince Russo was specifically told to be with Steve Austin at all times and provide him with all the tools he needed to succeed from a creative standpoint.

Vince McMahon insisted that Steve Austin get special attention backstage from the highest-ranking member of the writing team. Russo then recalled below in this week's Legion of RAW:

"Vince pulls me to the side, Chris, and I'm the head writer of the show then. And he tells me, he said, Vince, from tonight on forwards, you are with Steve 100% of the time. Nobody else on this roster matters; you are there for Steve. You are writing him; you are producing. If he needs anything, any input, you're 100% concentration is on Steve. Here's the reason I bring that up, Chris." [57:30 - 58:54]

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

Each writer has two people or three people: Vince Russo suggest a great idea for WWE

Vince Russo brought up the fascinating incident from the Attitude Era because he feels it can be replicated in the current era and help many floundering superstars.

WWE has a large team of writers that work on developing an astonishing number of shows a year. The promotion also has many underutilized talents that could ideally get over with the crowd in different circumstances.

Vince Russo suggested that WWE assign writers specific wrestlers to work with behind the scenes. The writer's main goal should be to offer booking solutions that could get the wrestler over with the crowd. Russo explained that the new approach would benefit stars who require more support from the management team:

"I don't know how many writers they have there, but it seems like they have quite a few writers. Chris, why don't you take those writers and give a writer two people that are not getting over? Okay, bro. You've got Ali and so and so. These are the only two people that you are concentrating on 100% of the time. Your job is to get them over. And break it down that way, bro. Each writer has two people or three people that they are solely concentrating on." [58:55 - 59:50]

Do you like Vince Russo's proposal? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes