"Nobody gave a da*n about it" - Gunther reveals if he was sure about his chances of making it to WWE

Gunther recently opened up about his journey in the professional wrestling industry to eventually signing with WWE.

The Ring General is the current and longest Intercontinental Champion. He has already defended his championship against some of the biggest names from the present-day WWE roster.

Speaking Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Gunther briefly opened up about the professional wrestling scene in Europe:

“Yeah, always, I was sure. In 2005 I had my first training right. And then a few years in whatever the wrestling scene in Europe and especially the German-speaking countries was still small, like nobody gave a damn about it. It wasn’t on free TV like in general, the public, you get looked at weirdly when you watch wrestling like most people didn’t even know what was going on," said Gunther.

Gunther also spoke about other European wrestlers, including Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, two superstars with whom he has shared the ring:

"Like it wasn’t, it was not a topic in the mainstream entertainment world. So all of that was so far away, it’s like, even like 10 years ago, if somebody from England I think like Sheamus and Drew and Stu [Bennett] were like one of the first exceptions for Europeans to go there and actually make it or be somebody or Cesaro," added Gunther.

WWE star Gunther wanted to make a living out of professional wrestling

During the same interview, Gunther stated that his goal was always to make a living out of professional wrestling.

The WWE star always believed that professional wrestling was his passion and he didn't want to work a job that "bored the hell" out of him:

"And then for a long time, there was nothing and it was just something that is, well, that’s not realistic. So don’t aim for that. My goal was always I want to make a living of being a professional wrestler, that was always my goal. I want to make this my profession because I know something about it now. It’s like I have a passion for it and I don’t want to work a job that just bored the hell out of me," added Gunther.

Gunther will defend the Intercontinental Title against The Miz at Survivor Series.

