While it has been a homecoming season for many formerly released stars ever since Triple H took control of WWE's creative department, fans are firmly against the addition of Nia Jax to that list.

The former RAW Women's Champion was released from her contract in 2021. Other than her one-off appearance at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, Nia has stayed away from the squared circle. While there were rumors of Nia re-signing with the promotion after her appearance at Royal Rumble, that wasn't the case.

The 38-year-old fanned the flames of return once again during a recent appearance on the Busted Open podcast. Jax stated that she caught the wrestling "bug" upon her return to the squared circle and as long as people remember her, she'd like to return to the company in the future.

Check out how fans reacted to the possibility of Nia Jax returning to WWE:

Nia Jax has been putting in a lot of work for a possible return. The former RAW Women's Champion recently posted a picture on social media showing off her incredible body transformation over the last few months. Check it out by clicking here.

Nia Jax revealed that she was not expecting to return full-time after her appearance at WWE Royal Rumble

Nia Jax shocked the wrestling world at Royal Rumble as she came out at #30 during the women's battle royal match. The powerhouse, however, lasted a little under two minutes as the other 11 women aligned to throw her over the top rope.

While many expected her to once again join the promotion, she hasn't been seen in WWE since the event. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Nia Jax stated that she wasn't in the best shape during that time and did not expect to join the company full-time.

“So I had just agreed to do the Rumble, but the unsurety of myself right now, I wasn’t in the best shape and I wasn’t expecting to come back full-time because it takes a lot to come back full-time," Nia Jax admitted. "We know it. It’s not just something like, ‘Oh, hey, I’m gonna hit the gym for a couple months and be in it.’ It’s a whole process, so I wasn’t expecting to come back full-time at the Rumble."

Nia Jax was a prominent member of the WWE women's division before her release. She is a one-time RAW Women's Champion and a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion.

